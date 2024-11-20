WICKED Singalong Party Announced At So & So's In Hell's Kitchen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So & So's neighborhood piano bar meets supper club nestled in Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, will host a one-of-a-kind “cabaret-style” party on November 21st at 8:00 PM, just ahead of the world movie premiere of Wicked.

Hosted by the dazzling Deanna Giulietti, Deanna's WIZOMANIA promises an incredible evening of sing-alongs, star-studded guest appearances, and wicked performances. Deanna, along with a few Broadway VIPs who are INTIMATELY acquainted with the Wicked musical, will be wowing the crowd with vocals of their favorites from the show. After the concert, guests can stick around for the Ozdust Ballroom afterparty at 10:00PM.

Deanna Giulietti, known for her powerful stage presence, has starred in regional productions of Lizzie, Heathers, Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, and Sister Act, as well as playing Mary Delgado on the national tour of Jersey Boys. Beyond the stage, Deanna has taken the internet by storm with her effervescent personality and talent across social media.

The evening will also feature performances by Wicked stars and Broadway celebrities, including:

Book tickets HERE.