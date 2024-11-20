News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED Singalong Party Announced At So & So's In Hell's Kitchen

Hosted by the dazzling Deanna Giulietti, Deanna's WIZOMANIA promises an incredible evening of sing-alongs.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
So & So's neighborhood piano bar meets supper club nestled in Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, will host a one-of-a-kind “cabaret-style” party on November 21st at 8:00 PM, just ahead of the world movie premiere of Wicked. 

Hosted by the dazzling Deanna Giulietti, Deanna's WIZOMANIA promises an incredible evening of sing-alongs, star-studded guest appearances, and wicked performances. Deanna, along with a few Broadway VIPs who are INTIMATELY acquainted with the Wicked musical, will be wowing the crowd with vocals of their favorites from the show. After the concert, guests can stick around for the Ozdust Ballroom afterparty at 10:00PM.

Deanna Giulietti, known for her powerful stage presence, has starred in regional productions of Lizzie, Heathers, Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, and Sister Act, as well as playing Mary Delgado on the national tour of Jersey Boys. Beyond the stage, Deanna has taken the internet by storm with her effervescent personality and talent across social media. 

The evening will also feature performances by Wicked stars and Broadway celebrities, including: 

  • Talia Suskauer: Known for her stunning portrayal of Elphaba on Broadway, Talia brings a powerhouse voice and magnetic presence. 
  • Alexa Green: A celebrated actress who toured as Glinda, Alexa enchants with her unique vocals and sharp wit. 
  • Cara Dipietro: A rising talent making waves on the musical theater scene. Just interviewed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Wicked premiere.
  • Queera Wang: Known for their unique blend of cabaret, humor, and heartfelt drag performances. 
  • Chance Casaus: An actor and vocal sensation blending who is performing for the first time in four years. 

Book tickets HERE.





