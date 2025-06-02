WICKED Movie, OH, MARY! & More Receive Pride Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage shows Oh, Mary! and Cabaret, the acclaimed Wicked movie, and Hulu's Mid-Century Modern are among the nominees at the 2025 Pride Awards. According to Variety, the awards serve as a "celebration of excellence within the LGBT(Q)i(A)?+ community and its allies."

The ceremony will take place on June 29 at Lincoln Center, in commemoration of Pride Month. The event will also include a one-day summit, featuring panels, screenings, and networking spaces centered on wellness, representation, leadership, and creative collaboration for creatives and leaders. Visibility, advocacy, and empowerment are the programming focus this year. The event was founded by filmmaker N. Mabasa-Mathope.

For Wicked, stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Bowen Yang were all honored with nominations for their performances. The film itself has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Ensemble Cast. Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, Oh Mary!, and & Juliet are all contenders for Best Stage Play. Take a look at the full list below.

Film & TV Awards (Competitive Category)

Best Picture

“The Parenting”

“Wicked”

“Ponyboi”

“Queens of the Dead”

“Queer”

“Magazine Dreams”

“Love Me”

“I Don’t Understand You”

“Egghead & Twinkie”

“The Wedding Banquet”

Best Series or Miniseries:

“P-Valley”

“Clean Slate”

“Mid-Century Modern”

“American Horror Stories”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo

Daniel Craig

Bowen Yang

Jonathan Majors

Nik Dodani

Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Kristen Stewart

Cynthia Erivo

Lily Gladstone

Karla Sofia Gascon

Sabrina Jieafa

Best Actor in a Series or Miniseries

Bowen Yang

Nicco Annan

John Turturro

Tramell Tillman

Jacob Anderson

Best Actress in a Series or Miniseries

Laverne Cox

Bella Ramsey

Niecy Nash

Jules Latimer

Rosamund Pike

Best Supporting (Actor)

Wilson Cruz

Christopher Walken

Sam Reid

J. Alphonse Nicholson

Bowen Yang

Best Supporting (Actress)

Ariana Grande

Margaret Cho

Akira Akbar

Isabela Merced

Sophie Okonedo

Best Ensemble Cast (Motion Picture)

“Wicked”

“Sacramento”

“Things Like This”

“Magazine Dreams”

“Companion”

Best Ensemble Cast (Series or Miniseries)

“Severance”

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”

“The Last of Us”

“Mid-Century Modern”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Best Documentary

“Black As U R”

“Enigma”

“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House”

“Lady Like”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

” Pee-Wee As Himself”

Best International Film

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”

“ASOG”

“Viet and Nam”

“Eat The Night”

“Rains of Babel”

Best Hair and Makeup

Kristofer Buckle

Sir John

Dallas Christopher

Jose Corella

Larry Sims

Best Stylist

Brad Goreski

Ty Hunter

Dione Demetries

Dona Adrian

Zerina Akers

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

Black Roses – “Let’s Dance Together”

Mira – “Ring Ring”

Saucy Santana – “Bounce”

Best Commercial

Starbucks – “Coffee Frenemies”

Coca-Cola – “Taste the Feeling”

NYX – “That’s Suspicious” – Cardi B

Volkswagen – “A Lesbian Wedding”

Starry – “It’s Time to See Other Sodas” – Ice Spice

Mountain Dew – “Audrey Plaza Having a Blast”

Best Stage Play

“Kinky Boots”

“Cabaret”

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

“Oh Mary”

” & Juliet”

Community Honorary Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sir Elton John

Actors in Drag on Screen: John Leguizamo

Best Executive Award: Dennis Williams, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO

Humanitarian Award: Rashad Robinson

Philanthropist Award: Erik Bottcher

HIV/AIDS Advocate Award: Luna Ortiz

Political/Activism Award: Karine Jean-Pierre

Ally Advocate Award: Johanne Morne

Fashion Forward Award: Telfar Clemens