WICKED Movie, OH, MARY! & More Receive Pride Awards Nominations

The ceremony will take place on June 29 at Lincoln Center, in commemoration of Pride Month
Stage shows Oh, Mary! and Cabaret, the acclaimed Wicked movie, and Hulu's Mid-Century Modern are among the nominees at the 2025 Pride Awards. According to Variety, the awards serve as a "celebration of excellence within the LGBT(Q)i(A)?+ community and its allies."
The ceremony will take place on June 29 at Lincoln Center, in commemoration of Pride Month. The event will also include a one-day summit, featuring panels, screenings, and networking spaces centered on wellness, representation, leadership, and creative collaboration for creatives and leaders. Visibility, advocacy, and empowerment are the programming focus this year. The event was founded by filmmaker N. Mabasa-Mathope.
For Wicked, stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Bowen Yang were all honored with nominations for their performances. The film itself has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Ensemble Cast. Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, Oh Mary!, and & Juliet are all contenders for Best Stage Play. Take a look at the full list below.
“The Parenting”
“Wicked”
“Ponyboi”
“Queens of the Dead”
“Queer”
“Magazine Dreams”
“Love Me”
“I Don’t Understand You”
“Egghead & Twinkie”
“The Wedding Banquet”
“P-Valley”
“Clean Slate”
“Mid-Century Modern”
“American Horror Stories”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Colman Domingo
Daniel Craig
Bowen Yang
Jonathan Majors
Nik Dodani
Kristen Stewart
Cynthia Erivo
Lily Gladstone
Karla Sofia Gascon
Sabrina Jieafa
Bowen Yang
Nicco Annan
John Turturro
Tramell Tillman
Jacob Anderson
Laverne Cox
Bella Ramsey
Niecy Nash
Jules Latimer
Rosamund Pike
Wilson Cruz
Christopher Walken
Sam Reid
J. Alphonse Nicholson
Bowen Yang
Ariana Grande
Margaret Cho
Akira Akbar
Isabela Merced
Sophie Okonedo
“Wicked”
“Sacramento”
“Things Like This”
“Magazine Dreams”
“Companion”
“Severance”
“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
“The Last of Us”
“Mid-Century Modern”
“What We Do In The Shadows”
“Black As U R”
“Enigma”
“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House”
“Lady Like”
“Coexistence, My Ass!”
” Pee-Wee As Himself”
“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”
“ASOG”
“Viet and Nam”
“Eat The Night”
“Rains of Babel”
Kristofer Buckle
Sir John
Dallas Christopher
Jose Corella
Larry Sims
Brad Goreski
Ty Hunter
Dione Demetries
Dona Adrian
Zerina Akers
Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
Black Roses – “Let’s Dance Together”
Mira – “Ring Ring”
Saucy Santana – “Bounce”
Starbucks – “Coffee Frenemies”
Coca-Cola – “Taste the Feeling”
NYX – “That’s Suspicious” – Cardi B
Volkswagen – “A Lesbian Wedding”
Starry – “It’s Time to See Other Sodas” – Ice Spice
Mountain Dew – “Audrey Plaza Having a Blast”
“Kinky Boots”
“Cabaret”
“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”
“Oh Mary”
” & Juliet”
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sir Elton John
Actors in Drag on Screen: John Leguizamo
Best Executive Award: Dennis Williams, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO
Humanitarian Award: Rashad Robinson
Philanthropist Award: Erik Bottcher
HIV/AIDS Advocate Award: Luna Ortiz
Political/Activism Award: Karine Jean-Pierre
Ally Advocate Award: Johanne Morne
Fashion Forward Award: Telfar Clemens
Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos