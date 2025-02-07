WICKED Movie, CONCLAVE & More Win Costume Designers Guild Awards- Full List of Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) which took place last evening at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Among the winners was Paul Tazewell for his costume work on the Wicked movie adaptation. Take a look at the full list below!

While accepting the award for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film for “Wicked” onstage, Paul Tazewell shared, “Before I accept this wonderful award, I want to acknowledge this community of heroes, many who have experienced the tragedy of losing their homes or someone very close to them who has – my heart goes out to all of you. It is also imperative to thank the incredible first responders and firefighters who have faced unimaginable destruction; your resilience gives us all hope for recovery and rebuilding.”

Tazewell continues, “Thank you so much to the members of the Costume Designers Guild for this incredible recognition. There is no playbook for becoming a well-known costume designer, let alone one who gets asked to design the costumes for an epic film like ‘Wicked.’”

Zoe Saldaña received the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. The guild noted that Saldaña was a fitting honoree in that she inhibits a costume and makes a character come alive no matter how elaborate or otherworldly.

Jenny Beavan accepted the Career Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual whose career in costume design has left an indelible mark on film and television, from long-time friend Kate Beckinsale. The evening's Distinguished Service Award was presented to Salvador Perez by Mindy Kaling. The award is a special honor which recognizes individuals whose exceptional skills and contributions have significantly advanced the craft and art of costume design. It highlights the invaluable behind-the-scenes professionals whose dedication and expertise are essential to the storytelling process through costume design.

Janele Monáe was awarded the Vanguard Spotlight Award, which celebrates a trailblazer who ignites the imaginations of cognoscenti and audiences alike. This accolade is a tribute to a performing artist who sets new standards in their sphere, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all.

This year also had a special addition with Van Smith being acknowledged with the Edith Head Hall of Fame award which celebrates visionary designers whose groundbreaking work has left an indelible mark on the art of costume design.

The annual CDGA celebrated excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration. The CDG includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

27th CDGA WINNERS:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Conclave - Lisy Christl, CDG

Excellence in Period Film

Nosferatu - Linda Muir, Costume Designer

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Wicked - Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Dune: Prophecy: The Hidden Hand - Bojana Nikitovic, Costume Designer

Excellence in Short Form Design

Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé: Verizon - Shiona Turini, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Hacks: Just for Laughs - Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Period Television

SHŌGUN: Ladies of the Willow World - Carlos Rosario, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

SHŌGUN - James Casey Holland, CDG Illustrator

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

The Masked Singer: Who Can it Be Now? - Steven Norman Lee, Co-Costume Designer, CDG & Luke D’Alessandro, C–Costume Designer, CDG

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for CDGA