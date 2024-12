WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, SING SING, & More Garner Nominations for 2024 AWFJ EDA Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following THE GOLDEN GLOBES and Critics Choice nominations, Wicked continues to be recognized across multiple categories by other groups as well. The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) has nominated the movie for four EDA Awards, including Best Film, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Ensemble Cast and Casting Director, and Best Cinematography.

Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, the Spanish-language musical, grabbed 8 nods, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) is among those vying for the award for Best Women’s Breakthrough Performance. Theatre drama Sing Sing also garnered nominations for Best Film and Best Actors for Colman Domingo and CLARENCE Maclin, among others. Take a look at the full list of awards below!

2024 EDA Awards Nominations

BEST FILM

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PEREZ

NICKEL BOYS

SING SING

THE BRUTALIST

THE SUBSTANCE

WICKED

BEST DIRECTOR

JACQUES AUDIARD - EMILIA PEREZ

SEAN BAKER - ANORA

EDWARD BERGER - CONCLAVE

BRADY CORBET - THE BRUTALIST

CORALIE FARGEAT - THE SUBSTANCE

PAYAL KAPADIA - ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

BEST SCREENPLAY, ORIGINAL

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT - PAYAL KAPADIA

ANORA - SEAN BAKER

A REAL PAIN - JESSE EISENBERG

HARD TRUTHS - MIKE LEIGH

THE SUBSTANCE - CORALIE FARGEAT

THE BRUTALIST - BRADY CORBET AND MONA FASTVOLD

BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED

CONCLAVE - PETER STRAUGHAN, ROBERT HARRIS

EMILIA PEREZ - JACQUES AUDIARD, THOMAS BIDEGAIN, LEA MYSIUS

NICKEL BOYS - RaMell ROSS, JOSLYN BARNES, COLSON WHITEHEAD

NOSFERATU - ROBERT EGGERS

SING SING - JOHN H. RICHARDSON, BRENT BUELL, CLINT BENTLEY

THE WILD ROBOT - CHRIS SANDERS, PETER BROWN

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BLACK BOX DIARIES - SHIDORI ITO

DAHOMEY - MATI DIOP

DAUGHTERS - ANGELA PATTON, NATALIE RAE

THE LAST OF THE SEA WOMEN - SUE KIM

SUGARCANE - EMILY KASSIE, JASON BRAVE NOISECAT

WILL & HARPER - JOSH GREENBAUM

BEST ANIMATED FILM

FLOW

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS

INSIDE OUT 2

MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

THE WILD ROBOT

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

BEST ACTRESS

CYNTHIA ERIVO - WICKED

KARLA SOFIA GASCON - EMILIA PEREZ

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE - HARD TRUTHS

MIKEY MADISON - ANORA

DEMI MOORE - THE SUBSTANCE

JUNE SQUIBB - THEMA

BEST ACTRESS, SUPPORTING

JOAN CHEN - DIDI

DANIELLE DEADWYLER - THE PIANO LESSON

AUNJANUE ELLIS-TAYLOR - NICKEL BOYS

MARGARET QUALLEY - THE SUBSTANCE

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI - CONCLAVE

ZOE SALDANA - EMILIA PEREZ

BEST ACTOR

ADRIEN BRODY - THE BRUTALIST

DANIEL CRAIG - QUEER

COLMAN DOMINGO - SING SING

RALPH FIENNES - CONCLAVE

HUGH GRANT - HERETIC

SEBASTIAN STAN - THE APPRENTICE

BEST ACTOR, SUPPORTING

YURA BORISOV - ANORA

KIERAN CULKIN - A REAL PAIN

CLARENCE MACLIN - SING SING

GUY PEARCE - THE BRUTALIST

STANLEY TUCCI - CONCLAVE

DENZEL WASHNGTON - GLADIATOR II

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST AND CASTING DIRECTOR

ANORA

CHALLENGERS

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PEREZ

SATURDAY NIGHT

WICKED

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

CONCLAVE

DUNE II

NICKEL BOYS

NOSFERATU

THE BRUTALIST

WICKED

BEST EDITING

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PEREZ

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA

THE BRUTALIST

THE SUBSTANCE

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

DAHOMEY

EMILIA PEREZ

FLOW

LA CHIMERA

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

EDA FEMALE FOCUS: BEST WOMAN DIRECTOR

ANDREA ARNOLD - BIRD

GIA COPPOLA – THE LAST SHOWGIRL

CORALIE FARGEAT - THE SUBSTANCE

PAYAL KAPADIA - ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

MEGAN PARK - MY OLD ASS

ALICE ROHRWACHER - LA CHIMERA

EDA FEMALE FOCUS: BEST FEMALE SCREENWRITER

ANDREA ARNOLD - BIRD

CORALIE FARGEAT - THE SUBSTANCE

PAYAL KAPADIA - ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

MEGAN PARK - MY OLD ASS

ALICE ROHRWACHER - LA CHIMERA

ERICA TREMBLAY, MICIANA ALISE - FANCY DANCE

EDA FEMALE FOCUS: BEST ANIMATED/VOICED PERFORMANCE

AYO EDEBIRI - INSIDE OUT 2

MAYA HAWKE - INSIDE OUT 2

LUPITA NYONG'O - THE WILD ROBOT

AMY POEHLER - INSIDE OUT 2

SARAH SNOOK - MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

JACKI WEAVER - MEMOIR OF A SNAIL

EDA FEMALE FOCUS: BEST WOMEN'S BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

NYKIYA ADAMS - BIRD

KARLA SOFIA GASCON - EMILIA PEREZ

MIKEY MADISON - ANORA

KATY O'BRIAN - LOVE LIES BLEEDING

JUNE SQUIBB - THELMA

MAISY STELLA - MY OLD ASS

EDA FEMALE FOCUS: BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

NIKKI BERWICK - STUNT COORDINATOR, GLADIATOR II

ALEX JAY (for ZENDAYA) - DUNE II

HAYLEY WRIGHT (for ANYA TAYLOR-JOY) - FURIOSA

KATY O'BRIAN - LOVE LIES BLEEDING

CAILEE SPAENY - ALIEN ROMULUS

JUNE SQUIBB – THELMA

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF WOMEN FILM JOURNALISTS

Since 2006, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) has presented annual EDA Awards, representing professional women critics' collective perspectives on movies and cinema culture in the movie awards arena, where female critics and critical opinion are still greatly underrepresented. AWFJ honors female creatives in non-gender specific awards categories and in unique Female Focus categories designated for women only.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Inc. (AWFJ) is a not-for-profit professional association of highly qualified female movie critics, reporters and feature writers working in print, broadcast and online media, dedicated to supporting work by and about women – both in front of and behind the cameras – through intra-group promotional activities, outreach programs and by presenting awards in recognition of outstanding accomplishments (the best and worst) by and about women in the movies. AWFJ was founded in 2006 by Jennifer Merin, Maitland McDonagh, Joanna Langfield and Jenny Halper. In addition to the year end awards, AWFJ presents EDA Awards at partner festivals, keeps an active and interactive record of fiction feature and documentary films by and/or about women, and/or are of particular interest to women because they focus on women’s issues.