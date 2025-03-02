WICKED, AGATHA ALL ALONG Win at 62nd Annual ICG Publicist Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) announced winners of the 62nd Annual ICG Publicists Awards today at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Maxwell Weinberg Awards for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign and Television Publicity Campaign were awarded to “Wicked” (Universal Pictures) and “Agatha All Along” (Marvel Television / Walt Disney Studios / Disney+), presented by Juju Green (TikTok) and Scott Mantz (Entertainment Journalist). Bill Mona (Disney) won the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, presented by five previous winners: Jennifer Allen, Tony Angellotti, Jan Craft, Heidi Schaeffer and Michael Singer. Rachael Roth (Unit Publicist) won the Publicist of the Year Award, presented by Julia Neal, last year’s winner, and ICG Publicists Awards Chair Sheryl Main.

Kathy Bates accepted the Television Showperson of the Year Award, celebrating her decades-long career and recently acclaimed role as the title character in CBS’s 2024 remake of “Matlock.” Director Kat Coiro, who works with Bates on “Matlock,” presented the award.“I have to thank the guild for this really lovely award, it’s totally unexpected,” said Bates.

“When I first started out in this business, having the publicists guide me through was so comforting. I so appreciate your help. I want to congratulate all of you, all the nominees and winners."

Joe Locke (“Agatha All Along,” “Heartstoppers”) presented Chiabella James with the honor for Excellence in Unit Still Photography - Motion Picture and Michele K. Short with the award for Excellence in Unit Still Photography - Television. Perri Nemiroff from “Collider” won the Press Award and John Nugent from “Empire Magazine” (UK) took home the International Media Award, both presented by Alex Borstein (“Family Guy,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service went to publicist Ngoc Nguygen, presented by Jon Brockett (SAG Awards) and Nic Vivas (Publicist). Nguyen’s advocacy includes championing the AAPI community, women’s rights, women in sports, anti-bullying measures and cancer research.

Long-time ICG Publicist Awards Chair Tim Menke accepted the Henri Bollinger Award for Special Merit. Named after the late award-winning entertainment industry publicist Henri Bollinger, his wife Sandy Bollinger presented the award.

“Who knows what course my career would have taken had I not been influenced by the people I’ve encountered working on these Awards,” Menke said. “I call it a journey well traveled.”

During his on-stage remarks, the ICG National Executive Director Alex Tonisson highlighted the ICG’s commitment to the “Keep California Rolling” campaign, coordinated by the Entertainment Union Coalition, supporting California Governor Newsom’s inclusion of an expanded $750 million annual California Film & Television Jobs Program in the 2025-2026 budget.

The ICG thanks its event sponsors, listed below, for support of the guild’s publicists. Proceeds from sponsorships go to the Local 600 Hardship Fund which provides grants to members affected by natural disasters nationwide, including those impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. A portion of the proceeds will also be dedicated to the Preservation and Scholarship Fund, which provides educational sponsorships for ICG Local 600 members, as well as their descendants.

62nd Annual ICG Publicists Awards Winners:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

“Agatha All Along” (Marvel Television / Walt Disney Studios / Disney+)

TELEVISION SHOWPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kathy BatesLES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Bill Mona, Disney

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachael Roth, Unit Publicist

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURE

Chiabella James

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Michele K. Short

PRESS AWARD

Perri Nemiroff,

“Collider”

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

John Nugent,

“Empire Magazine” (UK)

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Ngoc Nguyen

Henri Bollinger AWARD FOR SPECIAL MERIT

Tim Menke