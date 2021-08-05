WHITE WAVE Dance Opens Applications For The Sixth Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE Dance has opened applications for the sixth annual SoloDuo Dance Festival with live performances February 6 & 7, 2022 at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Emerging and established contemporary choreographers and companies are encouraged to apply. To apply, submit an online application at with $80 application fee by August 30, 2021 at 11:30pm ET (Early Bird Special: $70 application fee by August 16, 2021 at 11:30pm ET) HERE!

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for 2022 SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. If your work is selected, you will be notified by e-mail by end of September 2021.

To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2022 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene. The festival will feature 30 participating choreographers/companies in 3 different programs. During previous events, performing artists have hailed from Europe, Canada, East Asia, and across the United States. The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

Please direct all inquiries regarding the 2022 SoloDuo Dance Festival to: Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director/Producer at (718) 855-8822 or 2022soloduo@gmail.com.