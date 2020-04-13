WHAT'S YOUR BACKUP PLAN? Podcast Releases First Episodes Hosted By Olivia Valli And Fiona McIntyre
In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the loss of employment of artists across the country, actors Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre have released What's Your Backup Plan? to highlight ways in which artists have found inspiration in between jobs, created their own businesses, and reimagined the path to a fulfilling career. Each week, actors, directors, photographers, writers and musicians will be interviewed about their artistic processes and how they continue to stay active in between jobs. The podcast will deal with the Broadway shutdown, career uncertainty, gender equality and creative outlets that artists have found while practicing social distancing.
Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre, both graduates of Montclair State University's BFA Musical Theatre program, have worked in New York City, on tour and at regional theatres across the United State and Canada, giving them a unique perspective on how artists in a variety of markets have been affected by the current pandemic.
Episodes feature Bailey McCall (Waitress), Darius Jordan Lee (Ain't Too Proud) and photographer Michelle Kinney. New episodes are released each Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Updates and announcements of future guests can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/backupplanpodcast) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/backupplanpodcast/).
