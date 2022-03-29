WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME On Tour Takes Over Our TikTok Today!

Tune in today as cast members of the national tour of What the Constitution Means To Me take over our TikTok account. Taking over will be debaters Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler. Direct from Broadway, playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

Jocelyn Shek (she/her) plays a debate performer on alternate performances. Shek is a high school junior from Los Angeles who is very excited to be returning to the national tour of What the Constitution Means To Me. She is passionate about theatre, with a love of stage shows and improv, and is dedicated to improving the world around her through debate and political activism.

Emilyn Toffler (they/he) plays a debate performer on alternate performances. Toffler is an actor/debater from Los Angeles. They are thrilled to be a part of What the Constitution Means To Me! Favorite credits include school plays such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Twelve Angry Jurors, Guys and Dolls, Shrek the Musical, and Into the Woods.

Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Featuring Broadway actress Cassie Beck as Heidi, the production will also feature Gabriel Marin, and high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler at alternate performances in the role of the debater.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, the production was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater. The New York Times hails it as the "best and most important new play of the season." And Time Out New York says it's "something every citizen must see."