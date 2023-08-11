WGA and Studios to Restart Negotiations

The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and more

By: Aug. 11, 2023

WGA and Studios to Restart Negotiations

The New York Times has reported that the WGA will formally restart negotiations with studios for a new three-year contract.

Read the full story HERE

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified W.G.A. membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies,” the Writers Guild of America negotiating committee revealed in a statement. 

The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements. The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08.

Carol Lombardini, the president of The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, contacted the Writers Guild on Wednesday with a request to return to formal negotiations. An informal sidebar session between the WGA and the Alliance took place last week. 

The Writers Guild sent a note to its members stating that Lombardi had indicated a willingness by studios find ways to safeguard writers from artificial intelligence technology. The note also revealed that Lombardini had said studios "were not willing to engage" on success-based residual payments from streaming services.

The note said WGA leaders would not return to negotiations until the studios were willing to engage on all proposals.

Read the full story HERE



