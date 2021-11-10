WEST SIDE STORY Will Screen to Benefit Latino Children's Theater Teatro SEA and its annual Holiday Toy Drive

"West Side Story" will receive a Lower East Side welcome on December 9, 2021, with a screening at Essex Crossing, hosted by Puerto Rican restaurant Que Chevere, to benefit bilingual Latino children's theater Teatro SEA and its annual Three Kings Day holiday celebration. Guests at the screening will celebrate New York's Puerto Rican community with early access to Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the Sondheim classic, delicious fare by the Market Line's Que Chevere, and puppet encounters from Teatro SEA's bilingual theater productions.

"Our mission is to celebrate New York's rich Puerto Rican culture through our food, and as the official restaurant partner of Teatro SEA, we connect young audiences to Puerto Rican arts, heritage, and traditions," said Michael Petrovitch, owner of Que Chevere. "We can't wait to share the celebrated music of 'West Side Story' with a new generation, all in support of this innovative bilingual performing arts organization."

"As 'West Side Story' returns to theaters, this is also a moment to celebrate and support New York's thriving Latinx arts community, and we're grateful for the support of the film and Que Chevere," said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder, CEO and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "Each year, for more than two decades, we bring Latin America's Three Kings Day traditions to New York audiences and donate thousands of toys to children in our community. This benefit event supports our important efforts to bring joy and felicidad to New York's holiday season."

Tickets go on sale November 12 and include an option to purchase a toy for Teatro SEA's annual Three Kings Day holiday toy giveaway, which annually serves more than 3,000 children. Benefit ticket holders also receive a 25% discount for Teatro SEA's new Three Kings Day production "Dream of Kings," which premieres on December 10. The original production features shadow puppets of the Three Kings (Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar), made by puppet master Shinde Chithambara Rao, who tell the story of how they mistakenly arrive in Puerto Rico instead of Bethlehem. The production is Teatro SEA's first new indoor production since its pandemic closure.

Tickets (On sale November 12):

$125 Film Tickets, Open Bar & Choice of Que Chevere's Signature Puerto Rican Menu Items

$75 Film Tickets & Open Bar

$50 Film Tickets Only

All attendees receive popcorn, water, and access to cash bar, as well as a discount to Teatro SEA's upcoming Three Kings Day production "Dream of Kings."

Ticketholders also can donate a toy online with their purchase.