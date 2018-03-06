WE WILL ROCK YOU to Make New York City Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

One of the West End's longest-running musicals, Queen's WE WILL ROCK YOU, will make its New York City debut, with a star-studded Broadway cast, at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, April 8th, 2018, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm

Artists scheduled to appear in the concert include Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress, American Idiot), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked, We Will Rock You), Tyce Green (Rock of Ages), Marcy Harriell (Moana, In the Heights, Lennon), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked), Van Hughes (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Larry Owens (Gigantic), Jonah Platt (Wicked, Bare), Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden), Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hairspray, Les Misérables), Dan'yelle Williamson (Wicked, Memphis), and EJ Zimmerman (Les Misérables, Avenue Q).

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Black Adder's Ben Elton, WE WILL ROCK YOU tells the story of a group of bohemians who rebel against conformity in a futuristic era where everyone dress alike, speaks alike and thinks alike. Will a poor boy from a poor family be able to save the day?

WE WILL ROCK YOU features Queen's greatest songs including "We Are The Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," " Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust," and of course, "We Will Rock You.

54 SINGS WE WILL ROCK YOU will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The show will be music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross. The Stage Manager will be Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "The music of Queen defined an entire generation. We are very proud to be bringing their music to a whole new generation of audiences who will get to experience it performed by some of Broadway's most exciting new talents."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS WE WILL ROCK YOU tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.





