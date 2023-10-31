WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024

Producer Douglas Thompson announced today development of the musical WATCHER IN THE WOODS, based on the 1976 novel by Florence Engel Randall, with music by Johanna Telander, book & lyrics by Douglas Thompson, and directed by Saki Kawamura. The world-premiere musical adaptation recently recorded a complete studio demo, featuring Dayna Grayber, Troy Iwata, Izze Stein, Davna Ceron and Julie James, and is in development for a Fall 2024 staged workshop production.

Watcher in the Woods: A New Musical is an epic supernatural tale of remembrance and reconnection, combining the spine-tingling chills of Goosebumps with the emotional heart of The Secret Garden—a reminder that we must come together to carry on.

Summer. 1976. It’s been nearly a year, and Jan is still haunted by the traumatic loss of her father. Now, her mother has moved Jan and her little sister into a creepy old house, surrounded by dark woods. Here, the haunting is real. Forces she cannot see, and feelings that are not hers, compel Jan to unlock the fifty- year-old mystery of a young girl's disappearance in the woods. Someone, or something, wants her to know the truth: the only way out of the woods ... is through.

Other adaptations of the 1976 novel include the 1980 Walt Disney Studios film, The Watcher in the Woods, starring Bette Davis, David McCallum, and Kyle Richards; and the 2017 Lifetime remake, starring Anjelica Huston, directed by Melissa Joan Hart. Watcher in the Woods: A New Musical is an all-original work, solely based on, and expanded from, the novel.

Bios:

SAKI KAWAMURA (Director) is an NYC-based theatre/film director originally from Japan. As an immigrant arast, her works reflect an internaaonal viewpoint, which incorporates eastern culture and values, as she aims to create theatrical experiences which will build bridges across cultures. Recent direcang credit includes: ICEBERG (Ren Gyo Soh), The Sugar Plant, Everest (Chain Theatre), Grown-ups, The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC), The Man Who Turned Into A SNck, Spite, Margaret’s Bed, The Librarian (ASDS Rep). Associate/Assistant credit includes: The Cher Show (1st Naaonal Tour), Murder on the Orient Express (Paper Mill Playhouse), JOY: A NEW MUSICAL (George Street Playhouse), Clue (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Jolly Holiday: CelebraNng Disney's Broadway Hits (Paper Mill Playhouse) and MysNc Pizza (Ogunquit Playhouse). Saki is currently the Associate Arasac Director of Ren Gyo Soh, an award-winning butoh theatre company in NYC. A member of Roundabout Directors Group Cohort 5. MFA Direcang at Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. sakikawamura.com

JOHANNA TELANDER (Music) is a Finnish-American composer, writer and performer, best known for her debut work, Kalevala: The Musical, for which she wrote book, music and lyrics. Kalevala: The Musical concept album, featuring Ramin Karimloo and Julia Murney, has been heard in 80 countries, and was considered for a Grammy nominaaon. Johanna’s career began as a Finnish teen pop star, signed with Universal Music Group, and in the nearly two decades since, she has wrigen for film, tv, radio, theatre, and performed in legendary NYC venues, from The Biger End to Lincoln Center to The United Naaons. Favorite highlights include performing with Residente and Bad Bunny on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and appearing in the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock. Johanna is also a hands-on mom, a nature enthusiast and an acave supporter of educaaon in her community. kalevalamusical.com JohannaTelander.com @telanderjohanna

DOUGLAS THOMPSON (Book/Lyrics, Producer) is an NYC-based writer, producer, and performer. Most recently, Douglas adapted and produced the 50th Anniversary CelebraNon of Disney’s The Happiest Millionaire at Joe’s Pub, starring Lesley Ann Warren (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) and Joyce Bulifant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show), reprising their film roles, alongside Brooke Shields, Dana Ivey, Tonya Pinkins, Brad Oscar, Nicholas Barasch, Luca Padovan, Sam Poon, Cherish Myers, and a special video appearance by John Davidson. Douglas wrote, produced, and starred in his one-man show, Dougie Who: A Live Rock n’ Roll Adventure Through Time and Space, inspired by Doctor Who and the music of David Bowie, originated the role of Billy in Daryl Roth's Off-Broadway producaon of Dear Edwina, and toured naaonally as lead conman, Freddy Benson, in the Tony-winning musical Dirty Ro_en Scoundrels. Douglas is a proud graduate of the Texas State University Theatre program. douglasjthompson.com