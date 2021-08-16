WATCH: Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe Perform 'Murder in the City' From New Musical SWEPT AWAY

A new live performance of "Murder in the City" from the new musical Swept Away, featuring the music and lyrics of three-time Grammy Award® nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers, in their theater debut, has just been released.

Watch below!

The video was filmed at Banzarbar, a twenty-seat cocktail bar on the second floor of Freeman's Restaurant in New York City, and features Tony Award nominee Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe. As previously announced, the musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of their 2021-22 season, with performances beginning January 9. Swept Away is written by Tony Award® winning stage and screen writer John Logan, will be helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The cast of Swept Away will be led by Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+ Dickinson). The ensemble will feature Taurean Everett, Ebrin Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn.

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The design team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design). Music arrangements and orchestrations will be done by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer.

Swept Away will be produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock & Madison Wells Live.