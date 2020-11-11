WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Nicolette Robinson - Live at 5pm ET!
Nicolette Robinson is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
This week's guest is Nicolette Robinson!
Watch the latest episode with Derek Klena below!
@derek_klena & @hispencerglass sit down for today's TIDBITS! Follow and message @hispencerglass to tell him who YOU want to see on the next 10 Minute Tidbits!
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 29, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Nicolette Robinson recently made her Broadway debut in Waitress. Regional productions include WITNESS UGANDA (The American Repertory Theater). Workshops include Brooklynite, NYSAF; Lempicka, Yale Repertory Theater, New Dramatists; Post Office, Kirk Douglas Theater. TV appearances include recurring on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning series "The Affair" "Hart of Dixie" "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," "Cold Case" Princess Grace Award Winner for Theater and a graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film, & Television. @Nicolettekloe
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Announce They Are Expecting Second Child
Leslie Odom, Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson announced today that they will welcome their second Broadway baby in March 2021. The baby boy will be the...