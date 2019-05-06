WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Toni-Leslie James

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Toni-Leslie James!

Quick Facts About Toni-Leslie

Her Nomination: Best Costume Design of a Play

The Show: Bernhardt/Hamlet

Up Against: Rob Howell (The Ferryman), Clint Ramos (Torch Song), Ann Roth (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Ann Roth (To Kill a Mockingbird)

Did You Know?: This marks her third Tony nomination. She also earned nods for Jitney (2017) and Jelly's Last Jam (1992).

Toni-Leslie on Bernhardt/Hamlet: "The opportunity to work with Moritz [von Stuelpnagel] and Janet [McTeer]... but particularly to design late 19th century clothes, design the fashion, and the costumes for a play within a play made it particularly challenging, but it was also a lot of fun!"

Watch below as Toni-Leslie tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





