WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Paula Marie Black

Jun. 5, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Paula Marie Black!

Quick Facts About Paula:

Her Nomination: Best Play (Author: Claire van Kampen)

The Show: Farinelli and the King

Up Against: The Children (Author: Lucy Kirkwood), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, (Parts One and Two, Author: Jack Thorne), Junk, Author (Ayad Akhtar), Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

Did You Know?: Paula has produced many other Tony-winning shows, including: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Eclipsed and Fun Home.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Paula tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

