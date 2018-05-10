WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Justin Peck

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Justin Peck!

Quick Facts About Justin:

His Nomination: Best Choreography



The Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Up Against: Christopher Gattelli (My Fair Lady), Christopher Gattelli (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls)

Did You Know?: In 2014, Peck was made the youngest-ever resident choreographer of the New York City Ballet.

Photos by Walter McBride

If he could see a Broadway show tonight, which would Justin pick? "I would definitely go see The Band's Visit. I love The Band's Visit. I saw it once already, but I'm dying to see it again. I think it's one of the most unique, fascinating and beautiful shows of the season so far."

Watch below as Justin tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!