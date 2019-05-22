WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Daniel Kluger

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Daniel Kluger!

Quick Facts About Daniel

His Nomination: Best Orchestrations

The Show: Oklahoma!

Up Against: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown), Simon Hale (Tootsie), Larry Hochman (Kiss Me, Kate), Harold Wheeler (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations)

Daniel on Oklahoma!: "It was important to make the music function dramatically the same way it always has, and achieve the same dynamic range, but with a smaller band. In addition, using the bluegrass instrumentation allowed us to achieve a musical idiom that seemed perfect for the world in the story."

Watch below as Daniel tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





