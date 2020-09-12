WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged THE MISANTHROPE Live Tonight at 7 p.m.
The show is the latest in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series.
Tonight, at 7 p.m. ET, the No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present Molière's "The Misanthrope" directed by Zeynep Akca as part of their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series. All shows in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes, with a Q&A with the artists to follow.
Watch the live-stream below at 7 p.m. ET.!
Via a virtual tip jar, you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production. This week, NETC is supporting Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA.
The organization is a national social justice network dedicated to the fundamental human rights of people involved in the sex trade and their communities, focusing on ending violence and stigma through education and advocacy.
Molière's The Misanthrope is directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director.
The cast will feature RJ Christian as Alceste, Colette Ambo as Célimène, Katelyn "Kay" Elliot as Philinte, Bruce Jimenez as Oronte, Cameron Reese as Acaste, Daniel Cabrera as Clitandre, Angel Rafael Tavarez as Arsinoé, Isabella Weiss as Éliante, Kassandra Pérez as Basque/Du Bois/Officer, Nicole Pelini, Swing.
Technical directed by Ellen McAlpine. Script managed by Caity MacNeill.
For more information and live stream: facebook.com/noexittc.
