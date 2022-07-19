WATCH: Ingrid Michaelson Debuts 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has debuted a first look music video of the song "If This Is Love" from the world premiere of The Notebook, performed in-studio by Ingrid Michaelson, who is writing the production's music and lyrics.

Watch below!

The new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film begins performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on September 6, 2022. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson on music and lyrics, book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The Notebook will be presented September 6-October 16, 2022, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. Tickets ($41-$125) are on sale now. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at 312.595.5600 go online.

ABOUT Chicago Shakespeare Theater



Regional Tony Award-recipient Chicago Shakespeare Theater produces a bold and innovative year-round season-plays, musicals, world premieres, family productions, and theatrical presentations from around the globe-alongside nationally recognized education programming serving tens of thousands of students, teachers, and lifelong learners each year. Founded in 1986, the Theater's onstage work has expanded to as many as twenty productions and 650 performances annually. Chicago Shakespeare is dedicated to welcoming the next generation of theatergoers; one in four of its audience members is under the age of eighteen. As a nonprofit organization, the Theater works to embrace diversity, prioritize inclusion, provide equitable opportunities, and offer an accessible experience for all. On the Theater's three stages at its home on Navy Pier, in classrooms and neighborhoods across the city, and in venues around the world, Chicago Shakespeare is a multifaceted cultural hub-inviting audiences, artists, and community members to share powerful stories that connect and inspire. www.chicagoshakes.com