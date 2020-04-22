WATCH: I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 'I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been!'
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to sing with a crowd and in lights. Until tonight. Featuring Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday). Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
