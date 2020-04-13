Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: Charles Busch in 'Native New Yorker' on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Charles Busch's 'Native New Yorker' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony Award nominee, and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. He is joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
