WAITRESS Will Celebrate 1500 Performances On Thanksgiving Day

Broadway's Waitress will celebrate its 1500th performance on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 28, 2019.

When the show ends its a triumphant, record-breaking run on January 5, 2020, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street).

Waitress is the longest-running musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history. When it closes, it will surpass the lengthy engagements of Dreamgirls, Mame, and Funny Girl, among many other legendary titles, passing the runs of the original Sound of Music and Arsenic and Old Lace.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Composer Sara Bareilles will make her West End debut in Waitress as Jenna along with Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter. The pair begins performances January 27, 2020, for a six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre. The two co-starred in the Broadway production earlier this year.

Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016. In less than 10 months on Broadway, the show recouped its $12 million investment, making Waitress and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the 2015-2016 Broadway season still running that went into profit.

In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, and will open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress currently stars Katharine McPhee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Delaney Quinn, Scarlett Sher, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Tickets are available through January 5, 2020 by visiting the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street), calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.





