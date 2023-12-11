WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

Due to popular demand, the live capture of Waitress: the Musical is extending its run in movie theaters nationwide!

The musical's Tony-nominated composer and the film's star, Sara Bareilles, announced the news on Instagram earlier tonight. Tickets and showtimes for the newly added can be found at waitressthemusical.movie.

The filmed version of the hit show made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend. The film came in at #8 at the domestic box office, passing an estimated $3.2 million during its opening weekend. The film played on 1,214 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, Waitress: the Musical began its nationwide special-event screenings through Bleecker Street and Fathom Events on December 7. It is now running in theaters through December 13. It is also now available to pre-order on iTunes to watch at home.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

The film was shot during the musical's return engagement to Broadway in 2021, following the Broadway shutdown.

"We've shot this two years ago. We did it completely independently, got financing and we didn't work with a big studio. This has all been very handmade and very bespoke and a total labor of love," Bareilles recently said to BroadwayWorld, calling the show the "great love" of her life.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

