WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

The filmed version of the Tony-nominated made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 1 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 3 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

Due to popular demand, the live capture of Waitress: the Musical is extending its run in movie theaters nationwide!

The musical's Tony-nominated composer and the film's star, Sara Bareilles, announced the news on Instagram earlier tonight. Tickets and showtimes for the newly added can be found at waitressthemusical.movie.

The filmed version of the hit show made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend. The film came in at #8 at the domestic box office, passing an estimated $3.2 million during its opening weekend. The film played on 1,214 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, Waitress: the Musical began its nationwide special-event screenings through Bleecker Street and Fathom Events on December 7. It is now running in theaters through December 13. It is also now available to pre-order on iTunes to watch at home. 

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher FitzgeraldDrew GehlingCaitlin HoulahanDakin Matthews and Joe Tippett

The film was shot during the musical's return engagement to Broadway in 2021, following the Broadway shutdown.

"We've shot this two years ago. We did it completely independently, got financing and we didn't work with a big studio. This has all been very handmade and very bespoke and a total labor of love," Bareilles recently said to BroadwayWorld, calling the show the "great love" of her life.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Watch the trailer for the Waitress the Musical film here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Tren Photo
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up

The Broadway League has released its annual demographics report, The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2022-2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season.

2
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings Hell No! In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Photo
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer

A new trailer for The Color Purple has been released, featuring Danielle Brooks singing 'Hell No!' Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on a remix of 'Hell No!' on the soundtrack. Watch the video, also with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Jon Batiste, and more.

3
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team hits the red carpet before the opening night curtain went up at the Belasco Theatre for How to Dance in Ohio!

4
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

The live capture of Waitress: the Musical made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend. Starring Sara Bareilles, the film came in at #8 at the domestic box office, passing an estimated $3.2 million during its opening weekend. The film played on 1,214 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

More Hot Stories For You

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show InterviewTHE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show Interview
Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024
Hunter Arnold and Michael Arden Will Transform Limelight Church in Manhattan Into a TheaterHunter Arnold and Michael Arden Will Transform Limelight Church in Manhattan Into a Theater

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You