WAITRESS Cancels December 21 & 22 Performances

The December 21st and 22nd performances of Waitress on Broadway has been cancelled. The show is expected to resume on Thursday, December 23rd at 7pm.

See the tweet below:

Out of an abundance of caution, the December 21st and 22nd performances of Waitress on Broadway has been cancelled. The show is expected to resume on Thursday, December 23rd at 7pm. Ticket holders for tonight's performance will be contacted by their point of purchase. - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 21, 2021

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.