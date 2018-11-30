BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

Nov. 30, 2018  

Voting is now open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2018.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concerts and one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsy and PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch your favourites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com

United States

Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas
Atlanta Austin Baltimore
Berkshires Birmingham Boise
Boston Buffalo Central New York
Central Pennsylvania Charlotte Chicago
Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus
Connecticut Dallas Dayton
Delaware Denver Detroit
Fargo Fayetteville Fort Wayne
Ft. Myers/Naples Hawaii Houston
Indianapolis Jackson, MS Jacksonville
Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island
Los Angeles Louisville Madison
Maine Memphis Milwaukee, WI
Minneapolis Montana Nashville
New Jersey New Orleans Norfolk
Oklahoma Omaha Orlando
Palm Springs Philadelphia Phoenix
Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh
Rhode Island Sacramento Salt Lake City
San Antonio San Diego San Francisco
Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle
Sioux Falls South Bend South Carolina
St. Louis St. Petersburg Tallahassee
Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia
Wichita

Canada

Calgary Edmonton Montreal
Ottawa Vancouver Toronto

International

Argentina Sydney Austria
Brazil Colombia Denmark
France Germany India
Ireland Israel Italy
Mexico Netherlands Norway
Peru Philippines South Africa
Sweden

