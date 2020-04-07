Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week
Vote Now for Dreamcast of the Week - Oklahoma!
Play along with our Dreamcast of the Week! Each week, we'll be picking one show that's celebrating an anniversary and have our followers vote on who they think should play Broadway's most beloved characters!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks one year since the recent revival of Oklahoma! opened and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Voting closes on 4/10/2020 at 12pm EST.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)