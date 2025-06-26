Voices Of Ascension And AGMA Reveal New Three-Year Agreement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voices of Ascension and The American Guild of Musical Artists have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, effective July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028. The agreement was overwhelmingly approved by AGMA members in the shop, and ratified by the AGMA Board of Governors on June 23.

"We're thrilled to have reached this new agreement with AGMA, built on trust, shared values, and a deep commitment to artistic excellence, sustainability, and community," said Jonathan Bradley, Executive Director, Voices of Ascension. "In a time of limited resources, partnerships like this show how organizations and artists can grow together. This model strengthens the artists at the heart of our work and helps Voices of Ascension thrive creatively, collaboratively, and sustainably. We're deeply grateful to the AGMA members and negotiating team for their trust, their partnership, and their courage in joining with us to create such a forward-looking outcome."

This contract reflects the shared commitment of both AGMA and Voices of Ascension to uplift and empower the professional choral artists who make the organization's work possible. For the first time, the agreement establishes a seasonal roster of approximately 32 Artists, each guaranteed at least two offers per season. This new framework provides Artists with greatly increased job security, transparency, and artistic continuity.

"This agreement is a testament to what's possible when both labor and management approach the bargaining table in good faith, with mutual respect and a shared vision for the future," said Charles Perry Sprawls, member of the AGMA Negotiating Committee. "This was among the most positive, collaborative, progressive bargaining conversations that we have ever been a part of. We are so excited to work with Voice of Ascension's leadership, who share our focus and commitment to the future of the organization, and on supporting the artists who are such an integral part of it."

The agreement also includes:

A 15% increase in wages over three years (5% annually)

A 15% increase in recording and media fees

More advanced notice of offers

Strengthened anti-discrimination language

Protections related to AI and data privacy

A new advisory committee made up of Artists, which will participate in Board meetings and the decision-making process for leadership transitions

Growth-oriented rates for large-scale projects

Competitive subcontracting rates

This news comes after the recent announcement of Voices of Ascension's 2025-2026 season, which kicks off with its annual Candlelight Christmas Concerts in December. Through a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire, Voices of Ascension fills its 36th season with music from the Renaissance to rarely-heard works by Brahms, Kodály, and Duruflé as they continue to celebrate the breadth of classical choral music while fostering the next generation of artists and music-lovers. Additional highlights include a collaboration with Dark Horse Consort in a thrilling intersection of scholarship and expressive brilliance in Monteverdi Vespers of 1610; a guest appearance by Beth Willer-Founder and Artistic Director of Lorelei Ensemble and Director of Choral Studies at the Peabody Institute-as she leads Voices of Ascension in a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire; and a concert that illuminates the depth and beauty of Renaissance choral music in Masters of the Renaissance: The Netherlands School.