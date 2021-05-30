Visit Philadelphia and Blackstream Live Partner To Launch The  Love + Grit Concert Series On Twitch

VISIT PHILADELPHIA announced the launch of the Love + Grit Concert Series, featuring performances and interviews with Philadelphia musical artists. The series, an extension of VISIT PHILADELPHIA's popular Love + Grit podcast, will debut on June 1, the first day of Black Music Month, which began in Philadelphia in 1979. The Love + Grit Concert Series will appear on BlackStream Live, a network curating live programming focused on Black creators in partnership with Twitch, the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers and others. It premieres at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on twitch.tv/blackstreamlive.

Executive produced by Taalib-Din of Identity Ink, the six-episode Love + Grit Concert Series Presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA is filmed at The Met Philadelphia and features up-and-coming local artists as they deliver once-in-a-lifetime performances that showcase the importance and power of Philadelphia's music scene. During the show, artists discuss their careers and share their favorite Philadelphia stories.

"There cannot be any affirmation about the cultural dynamism of music without mentioning the city of Philadelphia," said Brandon Pankey of BlackStream Live. "The ability to showcase the next generation of artistry from Philly while highlighting the historical significance of Black Music Month made it an absolute no-brainer for BlackStream Live to partner with VISIT PHILADELPHIA for the Love + Grit Concert Series."

Hosted by Paige Shari, the multi-genre concert series features performances by Armani White, Brianna Castro, KidtheGreat, Jermaine Dolly, Mamba Cinco, Joie Kathos, Mizz PnB and other amazing artists. Some of the artists featured on the program will also appear on the current season - season two - of the Love + Grit podcast, which will dive deeper into the stories of these diverse and interesting performers who make Philly Philly.

"Philadelphia is a music city, so it's fitting for VISIT PHILADELPHIA to partner with BlackStream Live to launch a concert series that brings our city's deep Black music history and bright future to the forefront of cultural conversations," said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. "We're excited to showcase the power of Philadelphia's diverse music scene, spotlight the creativity and innovation that continues to be an important part of our city's fabric and drive visits to Philadelphia by people eager to experience our robust music scene."

Also partnering on the series are Live Nation Philadelphia and Live Nation Urban.

For the latest on the Love + Grit Concert Series Presented by Visit Philadelphia, including the full series schedule and talent updates, follow BlackStream Live and Visit Philly on Twitter via @Blckstreamlive and @VisitPhilly.