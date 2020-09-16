Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, September 16- with Corey Cott, Aaron Lazar and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theater - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- All's Well That Ends Well - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. click here

5:00 PM

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas - Tiler Peck with Stephanie Saland, Dances at a Gathering click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with T. Oliver Reid - Tune in to Be Our Guest on 9/16 at 6:00pm and help us welcome T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once On This Island) to the show! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:00 PM

Urban Stages: THE INCELS - In THE INCELS, Tom and Derrick are depressed, bitter men who can't get girlfriends. Tom records his manifesto on his vlog, telling tales of fruitless encounters with women ... as well as his plan to rid the world of sexuality. Derrick has a YouTube channel in which he teaches other men how to survive in the backwoods ... and obsesses about the young woman he's stalking. Pat is a MGTOW ("Men Going Their Own Way") who teaches incels how to find happiness in a solitary lifestyle. When Tom and Derrick turn violent, can Pat convince them to put down their guns? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment. Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli; conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 26, 2008. click here

The Secret Garden - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers"- protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Directed by Robert Westenberg (former Broadway cast member & Tony nominee) click here

8:00 PM

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "All Adventurous Women Do" - "All Adventurous Women Do" is a play about necessity to go elsewhere to fully realize one's own sexuality, of necessity to go elsewhere to be able to decide on one's own body, of necessity to go elsewhere to be able to decide on one's own life. click here

Gayle's Broadway Rose Virtual Live Stream Cabaret - Free To View! - The Second VIRTUAL LIVE STREAM CABARET will be hosted by our very own Quintin Bouillon! This is the second of three Virtual Cabarets we have planned! click here

Stars in the House - CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND REUNION!! We are welcoming back the cast with Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin, Peter Gardner, David Hull, Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillan, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz!! click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music. click here

