Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, November 11- with Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 11, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Roopa's Pub: Vaanga! - Roopa Mahadevan is a leading Indian classical and crossover vocalist known for her powerful, emotive voice and distinctive re-imagination of the classical Carnatic art form. Seeking to celebrate yet push the boundaries of the Indian classical idiom, Mahadevan creates unique works with vocalists and dancers from the classical, jazz, world music, and R&B/soul genres. Her "hurricane wail and command of infinite minutiae" has charmed diverse audiences from Chennai's prestigious Music Academy, to Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to the dive bars and cultural centers of American suburbia. As a trailblazer in the South Asian diasporic arts community, she also brings critical cultural commentary, humor, and searing authenticity into her work, often using dance and theater. click here

Broadway HD presents: Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War - Inspired by a true story, Who's Your Baghdaddy was a New York Times Critics' Pick in its original New York production Off-Off Broadway at the Actor's Temple in 2015, and returned Off-Broadway to the St. Luke's Theatre in 2017. This new Australian production was developed, cast, rehearsed, and performed live during the pandemic all in the same location, with director Neil Gooding leading a creative team to push the technological limits of streamed theater to their max via inventive choreography, lighting, sound design, and live video editing. The story focuses on the recruitment and eventual disgrace of an Iraqi defector, codenamed "Curveball" and the use and misuse of his testimony by the CIA, State Department, and Bush Administration. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- The Tempest - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Nicolette Robinson click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with The Industry Standard Group! - This Wednesday, we're thrilled to welcome The Industry Standard Group to Be Our Guest at 6:00pm EST! Joining us from this incredible company are: Rob Laqui (Hadestown, The Lehman Trilogy), Sammy Lopez (Be More Chill, Bandstand), Cynthia J. Tong (The Inheritance, Little Shop of Horrors), Marie Bshara and Adam Hyndman (Aladdin, Hadestown). The Industry Standard Group (TISG) is a multicultural commercial investment and producing organization aiming to make theatre accessible, inclusive, and more equitable. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

LiveTalks: Take 14 - La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. Featuring Tom Lee, Split Britches, Timothy White Eagle click here

7:00 PM

American Dreams - American Dreams invites YOU to participate in the newest game show sensation - where you, the audience, decide who wins the ultimate prize: citizenship to "the greatest nation on earth." Redefining online theater, this is a participatory performance which changes every night. A funnel for both unarticulated and spoken fears and divisions most current in the U.S., American Dreams meets audiences where they are in debate(s) on borders, immigration, security, and citizenship, and creates a space for connection and dialogue in and between communities about what it means to be(come) a citizen of this country. The show transforms abstract political debates into personal, tangible questions: What shifts when we aren't talking about distant borders but potential neighbors? What kinds and levels of bias do we bring to the conversation? Who would you take a chance on? How far would you go to advocate for your choice? Do you trust the system? If not, why and how do you continue to participate in it? At a time when so many feel a deep divide between various definitions of who "we" are, American Dreams strives to offer something more essential than ever: the opportunity to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas we might not encounter otherwise. click here

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - THE LAST FIVE YEARS was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). THE LAST FIVE YEARS is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. THE LAST FIVE YEARS is streaming live from ACT of CT in beautiful Ridgefield, CT, now through November 15, 2020. A limited number of artist livestream tickets are available for all performances. Please visit actofct.org for more information. click here

Louis Armstrong Legacy Virtual Jazz Jam - Led by Carol Sudhalter and our wonderful house band, the jam welcomes musicians including our jazz jammers from Queens/Long Island, as well as newcomers from around the world, to share their music, lift our spirits and honor those we have lost. If you'd like to watch this session LIVE, simply tune in to our Facebook page or ZOOM. Our theme for the November 11th jam is Gratitude. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From January 8, 2011. click here

Selected Shorts: The Best American Short Stories 2020 with Curtis Sittenfeld - The Best American Short Stories annual anthology has been celebrating the greats of contemporary literature for more than 100 years. Join us for an evening of performances by Purva Bedi (She's Gotta Have It), Hope Davis (Your Honor), and Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue), from the highly anticipated collection, including works by authors Elizabeth McCracken, Tiphanie Yanique, and Sarah Thankam Mathews. Hosted by guest editor and New York Times-bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld (Rodham: A Novel). click here

8:00 PM

Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay - Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is a visceral, timely, and nuanced exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music. The cast includes Snow, along with Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

Stars in the House - In Honor of Veteran's Day, it's a BANDSTAND Reunion with Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Joey Pero and Beth Leavel a?? click here

Michael Cerveris - Live and Alone solo concert - I'm crawling out from under my own personal rock to play and sing tomorrow night for the first time in a very long while. Sadly without the Loose Cattle band, I'll be LIVE AND ALONE from Lorenzo Wolff's groovy Restoration Sound studio in Brooklyn. You can access the livestream even if you don't use Facebook. FREE (although tipping is gratefully accepted) I believe it'll stay up on the page afterwards for later viewing or re-watching, too click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

8:30 PM

Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest - Behind the Curtain premieres its newest iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest!, with host and Old Globe Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial. Join us as Dial meets with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

