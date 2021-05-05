Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, May 5- with Christine Pedi, The Chaos Twins, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 5) in live streaming: The Chaos Twins season finale, Christine Pedi visits Backstage Live, Bob Newhart & Friends on Stars in the House and so much more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 32: 20th Century Master Trios - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Trios by 20th century masters Shostakovich and Ravel are featured on this week's radio program. click here

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

1:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Christine Pedi! click here

3:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest! celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: The Leaders of the Movement - This week we're celebrating the Leaders of the Movement! Featuring Diane Phelan and Albert Guerzon from the #RacismIsAVirus Campaign and Nandita Shenoy and Angel Desai from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC). The steam will include a performance by Marc delaCruz (Hamilton) and Shoba Narayan (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812). Come with a cocktail and questions for our guests! See you there! click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Francesca dePasquale, violin & Reiko Uchida, piano - Francesca dePasquale returns to the PCMS stage with a newly-created program that combines works by Mozart and Fauré with a suite of three world premieres. Based on Pablo Neruda's book of poetry On the Blue Shore of Silence/Poems of the Sea, all three works in the suite will be paired with visual art by Johanna Andruchovici. click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

RIGHT NOW! - Created by playwright/deviser Max Mondi and director/deviser Emerie Snyder, RIGHT NOW! appears across The Tank's digital programming in 2021. The show's segments embrace and play with new digital platforms-poking holes in them, stretching the fabric of their limitations, and exploring the surreal nature of our lives during this time of terrifying change and uncertainty. Each segment debuts as a prelude to one of the Tank's currently running shows. Then, once a month, these RIGHT NOW! segments turn into a full-length live show, featuring additional sketches, and a wide array of theatre artists-comedians, musicians, dancers, designers, and more. click here

NYCB Virtual 2021 Spring Gala - The Metropolitan Opera- Support NYCB by attending the Company's first virtual gala that will premiere a new Sofia Coppola film with choreography by Balanchine, Robbins, & new work by Justin Peck. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas's Hamlet Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Patrice Caurier & Moshe Leiser. From March 27, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Bob Newhart & Friends. Celebrating Bob Newhart with cast members from "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart" with Bob Newhart, Peter Bonerz, Julia Duffy, Tony Papenfuss, John Voldstad and William Sanderson. a?? click here

