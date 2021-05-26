Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, May 26- George Salazar, Randy Rainbow, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 26) in live streaming: a Here Lies Love reunion on Stars in the House, Next Year, Some Year, Caesar: A Sound Experiment, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: George Salazar! click here

The Man Who Wanted to Fly - The Man Who Wanted to Fly tells the irresistible story of 80-something bachelor farmer Bobby Coote from Cavan who has had a lifelong dream to fly a plane. Enlisting the help of his neighbor Seán, the two set out to build their own field of dreams, cutting out a runway in Seán's farm and even building a hangar in this small rural community. Bobby will get no encouragement from his brother Ernie, another octogenarian in the Coote family home. Ernie thinks the whole thing is daft, but Bobby is determined to take to the skies if it's the last thing he does. Capturing the wonder of one man's dreams The Man Who Wanted to Fly is a unique journey into a disappearing border hinterland and is sure to delight audiences all over the world. Following acclaimed festival screenings at the Galway Film Fleadh, Guth Gafa, and winner of the Audience Award at the IFI Documentary Film Festival, The Man Who Wanted to Fly landed in cinemas across Ireland in March of 2019. To date, the film has won 11 awards internationally including the Best Feature Documentary at the Barnes Film Festival, London and Alvsbyn Film Festival, Sweden. click here

6:00 PM

Vineyard Theatre 2021 Spring Gala Series- KT TUNSTALL and Randy Rainbow - Rockstar KT Tunstall will join comedian/satirist Randy Rainbow to chat about the process of songwriting for their respective media, their sources of inspiration and creativity, and the many ways musical artists are responding to the current moment. click here

Be Our Guest! celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: The Progeny - This week on Be Our Guest!, Artists and Educators Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line) from National Asian Artists Project and J. Elaine Marcos (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) of AMDA bring in their students - the next generation of AAPI performers to the show! Tune in to chat with our guests and their students! click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Jasper Quartet w/ Sarah Shafer, soprano - Philadelphia is home to a multitude of astonishingly gifted musicians and ensembles, five of whom (the Jasper Quartet and Musical Fund Society Career Advancement Winner Shafer) are highlighted in the second of a two-part concert dedicated to works by living female composers. click here

6:30 PM

Myths and Hymns - The central project of MasterVoices' 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith over 23 episodes. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Donna del Lago Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Paul Curran. From March 14, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

The Crazy Uncle Joe Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight! This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

CAESAR- A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT - KNOCK AT THE GATE returns to the space between your ears with a new immersive listening experience designed for headphones and lunar light (no screens, no zooms). Created in isolation and presented in high-fidelity 3D audio, this new adaptation of Julius Caesar - timed to air with the "Super Blood Moon" and full lunar eclipse - invites you to turn out your lights, put on a pair of headphones, and be transported to ancient Rome and the beating heart of Shakespeare's searing epic like never before. click here