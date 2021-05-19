Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, May 19- Lilli Cooper, Chuck Cooper, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 19) in live streaming: more chances to watch Miscast, Lilli and Chuck Cooper visit Backstage Live, a Pageant reunion on Stars in the House, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Chuck and Lilli Cooper! click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

1:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Open House - Juilliard's second open house features pieces from the Drama division and Juilliard Jazz Ensembles. Additional performances to be announced! click here

5:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Historical Performance - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Juilliard Historical Performance presents Baroque chamber music on period instruments. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest! celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: The Storytellers (Part 2) - Join us for the third installment of our AAPI Heritage Month streams! Watch this Wednesday, May 19th at 6:00pm EST as we feature more AAPI storytellers on this episode! Tune in with Writer/Composer Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound), Actress/Writer/Lyricist Jessica Wu (Poupelle of Chimney Town) and singer/songwriter Janet Noh. Come with a cocktail and questions for our guests! See you there! click here

6:30 PM

Signature Steps with NYCB's Joseph Gordon - NYCB Principal Dancer Joseph Gordon leads a virtual ballet class geared towards experienced dancers, focusing on the musicality unique to Balanchine training. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

ALL THE ADAMS IN THE WORLD - ALL THE ADAMS IN THE WORLD written and performed by Sheila Singer, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. A tumultuous trip of over 30 years where a woman and her river guide, navigate the extraordinary experience of raising her severely autistic son. click here

Restart Stages Jose Llana - LIVESTREAM - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Filipino Broadway star Jose Llana performs a special cabaret set in honor of the everyday heroes of the Philippine Nurses Association of America. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From October 23, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Miscast21 - This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage for Miscast21 to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Miscast21 will feature performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Hair), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo"). click here

Stars in the House - Off-Broadway hit musical PAGEANT Reunion featuring John Salvatore, Randl Ask, Joe Joyce, Dick Scanlan, David Drake, Jack Plotnick, and director/choreographer Bobby Longbottom. ​ click here