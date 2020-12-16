Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, December 16 with Norm Lewis, Betsy Wolfe, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Beethoven Celebration - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: CMS celebrates the 250th birthday of Beethoven with a 12-hour, marathon concert. With archival concerts, lectures, and family programs, this celebration is not to be missed. click here

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 12: Culturally Inspired - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Inspired by their own cultures, enjoy works by French composer Jean Françaix, American composer Paul Schoenfeld, and Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Norm Lewis. click here

New American Voices Reading of J'OY VEY - Queens Theatre's New American Voices Fall 2020 Virtual Reading Series concludes with J'OY VEY, by Anita Simon and Lojo Simons, directed by Will Pomerantz on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM. A post-show discussion featuring the playwrights, director, and members of the cast will follow after the performance. Gammy Leigh has big plans for her Christmastime over-nighter with her grandbabies, including a visit from Santa. But Bubbie Arlene unexpectedly shows up at the door armed with Chanukah gifts galore and a know-it-all attitude. Laugh your way into the holiday season with these two outspoken elders as they come to terms with aging, changes, and the ups-and-downs of blended, modern families. J'OY VEY is presented FREE of charge by Queens Theatre's New Play Development program, curated by Rob Urbinati. click here

Beethoven at the Philharmonic - New York Philharmonic: Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with WQXR and the New York Philharmonic! Enjoy recordings of Beethoven's symphonies each day at noon as part of "Beethoven Immortal." click here

2:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

Encores! Inside the Revival | The Tap Dance Kid - Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a 10-year-old's dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adaptor Lydia Diamond, gives audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and Dulé Hill, cast member from the original Broadway production. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

5:30 PM

The Feldman Dynamic: Chanukahmunication - A real-life family attempts to celebrate Chanukah over Zoom. As with every other version of The Feldman Dynamic over the last 17 years, there's no script, no rehearsal, and no refunds. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

Mark Steinberg, violin; Marcy Rosen, cello; Jonathan Biss, piano - Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday in style as three chamber music luminaries-Brentano Quartet violinist Steinberg; former Mendelssohn Quartet cellist Rosen; and renowned Beethoven interpreter Biss-bring a program of early LVB masterworks to our live-streamed concert series. This concert will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Beethoven: Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 5 No. 2 Beethoven: Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 30, No. 1 Beethoven: Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 click here

Be Our Guest with Shoba Narayan! - Defy Gravity this week on Be Our Guest with Shoba Narayan (Wicked, Hamilton, The Great Comet)! Be sure to tune into Be Our Guest! on 12/16 at 6:00 PM EST as we chat about diversity in theatre. Watch live and come with a few questions for Shoba! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Lillias White - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

New York Theatre Workshop Holiday Follies - New York Theatre Workshop will host a one-night-only holiday variety show, New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies. The evening will include festive holiday classics, dance-both nice and naughty!-and some Follies fun to bring folks together for some laughs this season. A hundred years ago, New York City was in the grips of a global pandemic, but the Ziegfeld Follies soldiered on, featuring the stars of the day, including WC Fields, Will Rogers and Fanny Brice. While we're unable to be together in person this holiday season, NYTW wants to honor this tradition and have the show go on-virtually. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berlioz's Les Troyens Starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Karen Cargill, Bryan Hymel, Eric Cutler, Dwayne Croft, and Kwangchoul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From January 5, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Estella Scrooge with David Bryant, Danny Burstein, John Caird, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Paul Gordon, Patrick Page, Lauren Patten and Betsy Wolfe. Book by John Caird and Paul Gordon, music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird. click here