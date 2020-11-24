Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, November 24- with Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

2020 SaraSolo FallFest - SaraSolo FallFest 11/24- 11/28 celebrates four filmed solo performances and is streamed by Accidental Jacket Entertainment during Thanksgiving week. SaraSolo is an award-winning solo theatre festival in Sarasota FL that was founded by Ann Morrison (Merrily We Roll Along, Lovemusik, Goblin Market) and Blake Walton (Trevor's Fire, Leading Men). Performances include Origami Monologue written and performed by Kuniko Yamamoto with Ann Morrison directing, Becoming Burroughs written and performed by Slake Counts with direction and script consultation by Anna Brennen, Chubby Little Half-Jew Meets Skinny Little Italian Boy, written and performed by Kaity Cairo with Marcus Cruz directing, and Leading Men written and performed by Blake Walton with Ann Morrison directing. click here

Broadway HD presents: One Night Stand - The award-winning documentary One Night Stand is a behind-the-scenes look at New York's 24 Hour Musicals, following some of Hollywood's and Broadway's finest as they write, cast, rehearse and perform four short musicals in just 24 hours. Go backstage with Rachel Dratch (SNL), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Richard Kind (Mad About You), Cheyenne Jackson (Glee), Tracie Thoms (Rent), and other top writers, actors and directors as they show us the spark, the camaraderie and the sheer panic of the creative process. click here

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. Host: Emma Lee Gometz click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Promises, Promises! click here

BPN Live: Wining and Brining with 2020 Tony-Nominee Robyn Hurder from Moulin Rouge! - Cook along this special BPN event, Wining & Brining with 2020 Tony Award-Nominee Robyn Hurder from Moulin Rouge! Learn how to make Robyn's famous turkey brine and share a sip from a Barnini NYC favorite...wine. click here

6:00 PM

Jonathan Biss, piano - Among our most distinctive chamber music voices, Jonathan Biss continues his exploration of Beethoven's sonatas, applying his prodigious technique, artistic maturity, and eloquence to three LVB masterworks, culminating in the triumphant and ecstatic radiance of Op. 110. This performance will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Beethoven: Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 7 Beethoven: Sonata in F-sharp Major, Op. 78, à Thérèse Beethoven: Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110 click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Nico Muhly's Marnie Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by Roberto Spano. From November 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

The Fire This Time Festival: Alumni Spotlight Roger Q. Mason - The Fire This Time Festival was founded in 2009 by playwright Kelley Nicole Girod to provide a platform for early career playwrights of African and African American descent. Since its founding, the Festival has produced the plays of dozens of emerging writers whose works explore a wide range of themes and perspectives. The Festival also supports actors, directors, and technical personnel to help seed the pipeline with diverse talent and amplify underrepresented voices in theater in New York and beyond. click here

Stars in the House - Cooking for Thanksgiving! Join Laura Dean, Nina West and Marty Thomas and prepare dishes for a SAFE Thanksgiving. We are making popovers. If you're cooking with us, you will need popover or custard cups. ​ click here

Joe's Pub Live- The Liz Swados Project - Chat with Joe's Pub, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! The Liz Swados Project celebrates the release of the tribute album to the visionary composer, lyricist, performer, teacher, and trailblazer. The evening features performances from an epic family of artists including Sophia Anne Caruso, Heather Christian, Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Grace McLean, Alicia Olatuja, Ali Stroker, and Taylor Mac, with a special appearance by Utkarsh Ambudkar. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

