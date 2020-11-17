Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, November 17- with André De Shields, Lillias White, and More!

Check out what's streaming today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Broadway HD presents: Moby Dick Opera - Composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer's award-winning opera Moby-Dick brings a thrilling new musical dimension to one of the towering classics of American literature, Herman Melville's celebrated novel. The Bay Area premiere ran for eight performances in the fall of 2012 at the historic War Memorial Opera House, to great critical acclaim. click here

1:00 PM

TEDxBROADWAY 2020 - Since 2011, we've been asking, "What's the best Broadway can be?" And, while we all wish the answer was just even open, this is a watershed moment for the community to address this mission-critical question with even greater urgency, immediacy and, well, hope for the future. We're lining up the most intriguing speakers with unique stories, special live performances and our signature surprises to make this event virtually the best it can be. click here

2:00 PM

AN AUDIO GUIDE FOR) UNSUNG SNAILS AND HEROES - In 1945, a young girl journeys from Japan to Manchuria to retrieve her deceased father's bones, just before the end of World War II. Inspired by a true story from the playwright's family history, this beguiling, epic yet personal play follows an ancestor snail and a self-guided audio tour to excavate the definition of heroism across generations and cultures. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. Host: Jerome A. Parker click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Nine! click here

6:00 PM

Exploring Learner Engagement through Online Platforms - Explore what research can tell us about how learners actually engage with, and learn through, digital platforms in order to optimize the experience for participants. click here

7:00 PM

BROADWAY VS - Inspired by the cultural phenomenon Verzuz, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) has announced BROADWAY VS, the musical event you've been waiting for. Celebrating the legendary careers of Tony Award winners André De Shields and Lillias White, BAC will honor the legacies of these Broadway icons while raising funds to support the next generation of BIPOC leadership within the theatre industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, as well as BAC's other initiatives to support and empower artist activists. Hosted by Amber Iman, the BROADWAY VS will be livestreamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

Café La MaMa Live: Take 8 - Weekly live performances that experiment with form. Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Guest curators each week give artists a digital platform to share their work with the world. This week features performances curated by Nicky Paraiso including Truth Bachman, Deepali Gupta, and Chris Ignacio. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Jim Brickman & friends click here

Joe's Pub Live- DM Stith - DM Stith's voice uniquely bridges the expanse between quailing sadness and featherlight joy. A singer-songwriter and visual artist currently living in New York State, perhaps best known as a member of Sufjan Stevens' touring band, Stith has explored his boundlessly expressive range on a variety of projects including two solo albums, Heavy Ghost and Pigeonheart, a new choral drone EP, Waving 1-4, and a slew of collaborations with composers and singer-songwriters both as performer and visual artist. He is currently working on a new solo collection of songs with producer Thomas Bartlett (Doveman, The National). As a visual artist, Stith follows the same roaming interior curiosity through pencil, ink and watercolor, forming maps of an intriguing austere topography. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

