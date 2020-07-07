Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, July 7- with Ben Stiller, Bartlett Sher & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Ballet | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Intermediate Ballet class that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show PrideFest with Sammie James - Hosts: Sammie James and Lynae DePriest. We Are Trans is a variety show featuring trans and non- binary performers across different genres. There will be a variety of artists showing the wide range of trans identities and talent! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

MEAN GIRLS Summer Reading & Discussion Series - Throughout the summer, we're selecting a novel or nonfiction book that focuses on the ongoing fight for racial injustice in America. We invite you to read along with us and join our livestream discussion, an event full of conversation, education, & reflection. Hear from author Angie Thomas herself, along with Tina Fey and members of our cast! Book #1: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: Sing Out Loud! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online, curated and hosted by Nicky Paraiso. This edition of Cafe La MaMa Live will be the first in an ongoing process of choreographers exploring the creation/recreation of work for an online platform. This live presentation of works-in-progress by Kevin Augustine (USA), Kari Hoaas (Norway), Anabella Lenzu (Argentina/Italy/USA), Tamar Rogoff (USA) will be streamed on La MaMa's website and La MaMa's Facebook page at 7PM (EDT) and will include a discussion with the artists involved. These new works will be further developed and presented again as part of the La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival Online later this summer. Kevin Augustine: BODY CONCERT Kari Hoaas: Be Like Water - the distant episodes Anabella Lenzu: The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar Tamar Rogoff: A Plague on All Our Houses click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking Down The Text | Jennifer Apple - You are given a piece of text - be it a song, a monologue, a scene - and are expected to make it yours. Where do you even begin? In Breaking Down the Text, Jennifer will teach you how to approach the material through the Punctuation Map, how to get specific with personalizing the words so that they become YOURS, and how all this can happen while simultaneously memorizing! This class is interactive (we sometimes use breakout rooms!) in which volunteers may cold-read material, share their thoughts, and ask all their questions. If you are wanting to strengthen your skillset as an artist & update your actor-toolbox, all while being in a supportive community of artists, this class is for you! Open to all ages and experience levels. click here

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: TBA click here

7:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Éva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by James Levine. From October 15, 1988. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Ben Stiller click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Bartlett Sher. click here

AYE DEFY's Kilroys Series Presents: "The WOODS." by Jahna Ferron-Smith - AYE DEFY - an innovative producing, consulting and advocacy arts organization - launches their Kilroys Series program with a one-night-only, online benefit reading of "THE WOODS." by Jahna Ferron-Smith directed by Colette Robert click here

9:00 PM

Luminary Match Up with Millicent Martin and Teri Ralston - Join Coachella Valley Repertory for a fun and entertaining virtual Luminary event: An Evening With Millicent Martin and Teri Ralston in conversation. click here

