Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, December 8 with Norm Lewis and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

A Closer Listen with Seton Hawkins & Yunie Mojica - Jazz at Lincoln Center: We celebrate the Dave Brubeck Centennial (he would have turned 100 on December 6!) by listening to and exploring his seminal 1959 masterpiece Time Out! click here

2:00 PM

AS IS: CONVERSATIONS WITH BIG BLACK WOMEN IN CONFINED SPACES - As Is is the story of four Big Beautiful Black Women living the everyday struggle of trying to lose a few pounds and navigating their Big Black Womeness in the confined spaces of their lives. D. Everette has found her stride as a college professor. Antonia seems to have stumbled upon the perfect manifestation of Black love. Beverly has her children and her grief. It is young Camille who threatens to unravel the four-way friendship with her inability to find, and relegate herself to, a confined space of her own. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest: Norm Lewis! click here

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

Stars in the House - Red Bucket Follies Celebration click here

7:00 PM

A Star-studded Folksbiene Virutal Chanukah Spectacular - An evening of music and community spanning the globe with over 50 stars from Broadway and the Yiddish Stage Jennifer Babiak, Joanne Borts, Jonathan Brody, Rebecca Brudner, Mendy Cahan, Efim Chorny - Susan Ghergus, Josh Dolgin, Lisa Fishman, Magda Fishman, Kirk Geritano, Brian Glassman, Abby Goldfarb, Jazmin Gorsline, Samantha Hahn, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Elmore James, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Kahn, Richard Kass, Heather Klein, Miwazow Kogure, Ben Liebert, Zalmen Mlotek, Shura Lipovsky, Frank London, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Freydi Mrocki, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Tony Perry, Lexi Rabadi, Daniella Rabbani, Bruce Sabath, Adam B. Shapiro, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, Polina Shepherd, Merlin Shepherd, Dinah Slepovitch, D. Zisl Slepovitch, Jodi Snyder, Matt Temkin, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Mikhl Yashinsky, Tatiana Wechsler, Rachel Zatcoff, Children From Tzipporei Shalom click here

Hurt Village by Katori Hall - It's the end of a long summer in Hurt Village, a housing project in Memphis, Tennessee. A government Hope Grant means relocation for many of the project's residents, including Cookie, a thirteen-year-old aspiring rapper, along with her mother, Crank, and great-grandmother, Big Mama. As the family prepares to move, Cookie's father, Buggy, unexpectedly returns from a tour of duty in Iraq. Ravaged by the war, Buggy struggles to find a position in his disintegrating community, along with a place in his daughter's wounded heart. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams' Doctor Atomic Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, Richard Paul Fink, and Eric Owens, conducted by Alan Gilbert. From November 8, 2008. click here

Front Row Mainstage: Vivaldi Explosion - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

Sea To Shining Sea - From New York Subway cars to Hollywood diners, join us for these five short plays about liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Written by Marco Calvani, Sara Fellini, Jessica Litwak, Kristen Lowman, and Noemi de la Puente. Directed by Glory Kadigan, Shira-Lee Shalit and Kat Yen click here

8:00 PM

Mai Khoi & : In the Ruins - Joe's Pub Live! - A few months ago, a project was born between two musicians who have never met. Mai Khoi is a Vietnamese pop star turned dissident singer living in NYC. Pete Drungle is a Berlin-based neoclassical free jazz pianist. Connected by nothing but a Zoom call and a life-long devotion to music, these artists searched the depths of each other's souls for shared meaning and beauty. "In the Ruins" is the result of this trans-Atlantic, genre-splicing collaboration. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

