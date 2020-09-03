Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, September 3- with Broadway Belts for Biden and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

2:30 PM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Telly Leung - Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola. This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. The show includes songs by Kander & Ebb, Kelly Clarkson, and material from The Lion King, Allegiance, RENT, and Alladin. Telly Leung is a New York City native who recently starred on Broadway as the title role in Alladin. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, RENT (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on The Yellow Sound Label. click here

Conch Shell Productions' Artist Chat - The Multi-Hyphenated Caribbean American Artist - Join us for a live online conversation with Tanya Perez (actress/writer/producer), Evan Parke(actor/wroter/producer/media entrepreneur), Monique A Robinson (actor/writer/producer) and Juliette Jeffers (actor/writer/producer) will join Conch Shell Productions artistic director Magaly Colimon-Christopher (actor/writer/producer/director) and literary manager Sergei Burbank. They will have a candid conversation about the life experiences that inspired these Caribbean American artists to embracing the freedom of tackling multiple projects and multiple disciplines. click here

Fireside Cocktails with Stacy Ross and Susi Damilano - San Francisco Bay Area actor Stacy Ross joins Susi Damilano for fireside cocktails, hosted by San Francisco Playhouse. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Monologue Coaching | Jennifer Apple - Do you have a monologue you've just begun to work on, a piece for an upcoming audition, or perhaps an old monologue that needs some new life? Then this is the class for you! Monologues are a strange little beast, but a necessary one to tackle -- whether auditing or performing, you will walk away from this class with the tools to make them successful. From contemporary or Shakespeare, comedic or dramatic, Jennifer will work with you in real time to make your piece come alive and become personal to YOU! Using the skills elaborated during her Breaking Down the Text class (don't worry if you never took it!), Jennifer will work with you to personalize the text, ground the piece in truthfulness & honesty, and empower you to bring the words to life. Most importantly, it will all be done while having fun in a collaborative and safe space. You won't want to miss it! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berg's Lulu Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. From November 21, 2015. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guest: Lewis Black click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Belts for Biden - Broadway for Biden, in partnership with Broadway Sessions, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris, will present its first performance fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden, Donations are suggested, with all funds going directly to the Biden Victory Fund. Belting for Biden will feature performances from Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Tony® nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables, Chess), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed, Motown The Musical, Fela!), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda), Shaina Taub (Suffragist, The Devil Wears Prada), and Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls West End, Aladdin). click here

SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce! Songs of the Golden Age: featuring Angela Travino & Alex Akin - Co-founders of the Theatre Bay Area (TBA) award-winning company San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company SFBATCO, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr. and Marcelo Javier, present a virtual variety show: SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce, streaming Thursdays at 6 pm (PDT) on the Twitch platform. "Where else can you find 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' and 'Abrazame' in a live virtual show together?" says co-founder Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. "We wanted to give a little light to folks at a time when we cannot physically be together. Everyone deserves to smile at least once a week, and what better way to do it then by showcasing homegrown BIPOC talent from the SF Bay Area?" SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce features songs from a variety of genres, including an original COVID-19 inspired piece, songs from both the African-Ameican and Latin American diasporas, as well as personal stories and banter that make for an engaging, funny, and deeply heartfelt evening of virtual theatre. The event features San Francisco cabaret favorite G. Scott Lacy on the keys. Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo serves as Technical Director. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Headshots: "The Actors' Calling Card" | Emily Lambert - Join Emily Lambert, one of NYC's top photographers and explore how exactly headshots are seen and used in the industry. What are Casting Directors really looking for in a great actors' Headshot. What will make a headshot, or break a headshot in the casting room, and all of the in depth details you need to know about the 'Do's and Don'ts" of Headshots. click here

