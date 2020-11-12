Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, November 12- with Lillias White, Aisha de Haas and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 12, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Lillias White! click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Queens Storytellers Online - Queens Theatre's hit storytelling show with ten new installments featuring fifty national storytellers. Each new show will premiere on Thursdays at 7pm, featuring a live talkback segment with host David Lawson and each week's featured storytellers. Our featured storytellers for November 12, 2020 are Kelli Dunham, Neil Intraub, Marc Abbott, Ronna Levy, and Anita Flores. This event is presented FREE of charge. Queens Storytellers may contain strong language and mature subject matter - ages 14+ suggested. click here

Joe's Pub Live- The DANCE NOW Story Chapter 3 - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

2:00 PM

American Dreams - American Dreams invites YOU to participate in the newest game show sensation - where you, the audience, decide who wins the ultimate prize: citizenship to "the greatest nation on earth." Redefining online theater, this is a participatory performance which changes every night. A funnel for both unarticulated and spoken fears and divisions most current in the U.S., American Dreams meets audiences where they are in debate(s) on borders, immigration, security, and citizenship, and creates a space for connection and dialogue in and between communities about what it means to be(come) a citizen of this country. The show transforms abstract political debates into personal, tangible questions: What shifts when we aren't talking about distant borders but potential neighbors? What kinds and levels of bias do we bring to the conversation? Who would you take a chance on? How far would you go to advocate for your choice? Do you trust the system? If not, why and how do you continue to participate in it? At a time when so many feel a deep divide between various definitions of who "we" are, American Dreams strives to offer something more essential than ever: the opportunity to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas we might not encounter otherwise. click here

Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay - Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is a visceral, timely, and nuanced exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music. The cast includes Snow, along with Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

2:30 PM

[title of show] - A Virtual Production - Jeff (Marc Elliot - Eastenders) and Hunter (Tyrone Huntley - Jesus Christ Superstar), two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They're joined by their two actress friends, Susan (Jenna Russell - Sunday In The Park With George) and Heidi (Lucie Jones - Waitress), and their music director, Larry (Ben Ferguson) but they hit another roadblock... What should they write about? They decide it's best to "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?! Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, Josh Seymour directs this uplifting show celebrating individuality and creativity. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Kasper and the Cow - Enjoy a funny adventure with Kasper, beloved hand puppet hero of Germany, who is known for his stocking cap and audience-engaging humor. Kasper packs to go on a journey, but before he can leave, a cow steals his suitcase. With the help of his best friend, the endearing giant Augustin, Kasper has to go on a rollicking chase to reclaim his suitcase from the cow! click here

Francisca Valenzuela: La Fortaleza - In a very special and personal presentation, the Chilean singer, songwriter and activist, Francisca Valenzuela, will perform "La Fortaleza: En Concert". The event will be broadcasted via streaming to all of Latin America and the world, this Thursday, November 12, 2020, performing live the 14 songs that make up her most recent production, with all the scenery, visual and color work that characterizes Francisca Valenzuela. The event will be broadcasted from Los Angeles, California and can be viewed from anywhere in the world. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - JOHN WEIDMAN (Tony-Winning Writer, Assassins) click here

THE ARCHITECTS 2020 A Creator's Group - On Thursday, 11/12, Houses on The Moon Theater Company proudly presents an evening of new works in development from our creator's group, The Architects. The Architects is a representative group of creators, actors, playwrights and directors with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, creating new work using Houses on the Moon's unique developmental model. As the events of this unprecedented year have unfolded, this diverse collective of artists have met regularly to share different stories around race, racism, white supremacy, privilege, and fear. Together, we have begun to explore the role and responsibility of theater and storytelling in this historical moment. Please join us for an evening of sharing of these new works in development! click here

7:00 PM

American Dreams - American Dreams invites YOU to participate in the newest game show sensation - where you, the audience, decide who wins the ultimate prize: citizenship to "the greatest nation on earth." Redefining online theater, this is a participatory performance which changes every night. A funnel for both unarticulated and spoken fears and divisions most current in the U.S., American Dreams meets audiences where they are in debate(s) on borders, immigration, security, and citizenship, and creates a space for connection and dialogue in and between communities about what it means to be(come) a citizen of this country. The show transforms abstract political debates into personal, tangible questions: What shifts when we aren't talking about distant borders but potential neighbors? What kinds and levels of bias do we bring to the conversation? Who would you take a chance on? How far would you go to advocate for your choice? Do you trust the system? If not, why and how do you continue to participate in it? At a time when so many feel a deep divide between various definitions of who "we" are, American Dreams strives to offer something more essential than ever: the opportunity to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas we might not encounter otherwise. click here

Radio Free Birdland- Aisha de Haas - On Thursday, November 12 at 7pm, the spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas continues her journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life. click here

UNSTUCK AS F*CK - UNSTUCK AS F*CK, written and performed by Orlando Bishop, directed by Anika Larsen, ain't no joke. Orlando could've stayed stuck in Flatbush... but he made it to Yale. He could've stayed stuck in Richfield, Utah... but he chased his dream to LA. He could've stayed stuck at his personal bottom... but he didn't. Now, he's sharing his story and the Align Approach it created to help others get their lives together... on track... unstuck. November 12th at 7:00 pm. Tickets: $ 15.99. Tickets & Info: www.whitefiretheatre.com click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital- Tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro and pianist Ben Malensek team up for a recital of songs by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in anticiaption of Saturday's premiere. click here

A Fireside Chat with Ken Ludwig - Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat. This is a free event; registration is required. click here

The Orion Ensemble - The program, which is virtual and limited in-person at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago, includes Trio No. 1 in B Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms; composed in 1853-4 and revised 35 years later, it is a deep and mature work that nonetheless exudes youthful energy. The Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano (1992) by Alexander Arutiunian, commissioned by the Verdehr Trio, contains moods ranging from emotionally tense to lyrical. Verdehr members have written that its final movement "contains elements of Armenian dance rhythms with their capricious pulse and unexpected irregularities in a freely improvised melodic style." click here

7:30 PM

Anatomy of a Doll - Anatomy of a Doll is an autobiographical poetic one-woman piece that illustrates the connection between childhood sexual abuse and the abuse of substances as a method of coping. Terri Muss received grants from New York Fellowship of the Arts and Poets and Writers for its initial performances and received The Daily News' "Best Theatre-Pick of the Week" in 1998. This show has been performed at conferences, theatres and universities throughout the US and Canada over the past 22 years. Marlene Gregory, LCSW-R, Director of Rape Crisis and Community Services at VIBS Family Violence and Rape Crisis Services, described this show at "captivating, providing unique insight, and allowing the audience a brief but powerful glimpse into the experience of child sex abuse survivors. Terri has such a talent for making audience members feel as if they are re-visiting the events of her past right beside her, and conference attendees raved about the increased level of empathy and understanding they had gained by hearing her speak." Staci Block, LCSW, a social worker, improviser, singer, and performer with more than 25 years experience using applied theater arts to deal with a wide range of issues in her work will join host Jude Treder-Wolff and Terri for a post-show discussion about expressive arts in healing trauma and educating about sensitive issues. click here

Live From Dizzy's - Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

Front Row Mainstage: Artist Series: The Calidore String Quartet - The Front Row Artist Series focuses on the work of CMS artists in a variety of ensembles, complemented by a short documentary film on the artists' life. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berg's Lulu Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. From November 21, 2015. click here

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat virtual fundraiser - Jenn Colella, Tony-Nominee for COME FROM AWAY, hosts Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's virtual fundraiser, Songs of our Summer, taking place live on November 12, 2020 at 7:30pm. The event will performances by Broadway artists Taylor Trensch (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), George Salazar (BE MORE CHILL), Kay Trinidad (HADESTOWN), Azudi Onyejekwe (NATASHA, PIERRE...) Troy Iwata (BE MORE CHILL), and Pearl Sun (IF/THEN) who will perform songs from 9 musicals developed last summer during "virtual retreats". Meet Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2020 writers, including Lucille Lortel winner Grace McLean, Broadway's Adam Chanler-Berat, and this year's Billie Burke Ziegfeld winner Tidtaya Sinutoke. It's a donate-what-you-want event (minimum $25), and the funds will support musical theatre writers' residencies in 2021. click here

8:00 PM

Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay - Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is a visceral, timely, and nuanced exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music. The cast includes Snow, along with Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

Stars in the House - LEGALLY BLONDE: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods with Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, Lena Hall (FKA Celina Carvajal) and Lauren Zakrin click here

What Words Are Ours - A D/deaf inclusive poetry cabaret beamed right into your living room Created and hosted by the "sublime" and "distinctive" Talia Randall this BSL interpreted and captioned poetry cabaret features a kaleidoscope of performances, from comedians, to sign language artists and rising stars of the spoken word scene. Performed live on Zoom, What Words Are Ours will be hosted by poetry-clown Talia Randall. She'll be reading her upfront poetry, popping out her signature silly humour and inviting some very special guests to join her: Featured on Boiler Room, BBC Radio, Worldwide FM and multi-talented artist Belinda Zhawi will share her stunning poems with you on the night. Multi slam winner Jasmine Gardosi will perform her electrifying, high energy spoken word, as well as writing an on-the-spot poem based on audience suggestions. Raffie Julien is a dancer, actor and multi-talented Deaf performer. Raffie will be performing a stunning BSL piece on the night. Poet and disability rights champion Stephen Lightbown will be sharing a brand new poetry film made especially for the show, as well as performing his captivating poetry. What Words Are Ours will be BSL interpreted by Becky Bary and Mia Ward. The show will be captioned by Claire Hill. How to watch: This edition of What Words Are Ours will take place online via Zoom. ​When you have booked you will be sent an E-Ticket to your registered email address (please check your spam folder), and a link to the Zoom event nearer the time. Price: This event is free with a limited capacity, we recommend booking in advance. Each ticket is per device, so you can watch and enjoy as a household with one ticket. Co-presented by The Gulbenkian & Trinity Bristol click here

Broadway's Best Shows- David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sophia Macy. Directed by David Mamet. click here

Haruna Lee's - Obie-Award Winner Haruna Lee directs "Beyond the Wound is a portal" - an immersive musical ritual that invites you to slow down and rest as we, the first line of curse breakers and spacewalkers, seed the magic and medicine of our imagination together. Singing bravely of collective joy over the tyranny of silence, we invoke our imagination as the salve for the wounded parts of ourselves and our community. Guided by the 8 phases of the moon, this playful, dream-logic ritual weaves in original song and stories unearthing the makers' collective experiences around the aching monstrosity of intergenerational family inheritance, the feelings of loss that manifest as disembodiment and distortion at this very moment, memory as both the site of wounds and of dreams, and the cyclical nature of our healing and becoming. You are who you are. And you are who you've been. And you are who you'll be. And we invite all of this in. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You