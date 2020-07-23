Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, July 23- with Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, and More!

What's on today? We've got the scoop!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Panel and Exploration of Education and Artistry in the Digital Space. A discussion on responsive artistry and sustainable education programs in the digital space, as well as how to transition non-digital initiatives online. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

A RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA Cast Reunion - Featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth! The cast reunion will be hosted by iHeart Radio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

#LAOAtHome - Backstage at LAO: Coffee with Conlon click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Community Gathering: What can we accomplish together that we can't alone? A community gathering for teaching artists, community artists, and arts leaders focused on the power of working together. click here

On the Right Track: Sustainable Production Toolkit, Part Two - Join us for the second session in this two-part discussion series focused on how Production Managers and theatre professionals can seize on our collective 'intermission' to develop plans for a more sustainable theatre. The session will be hosted by sustainable theatre leaders and authors of the toolkit, Michael Banta, Lauren Gaston, Sandra Goldmark, and Edward T. Morris. Part Two will dive into lighting, sound, stage management, company management, and development. We will have a conversation about actional steps for each department, and how sustainable practices can help theatres be more people-centered and move closer to their mission after the pandemic. Come prepared to participate and discuss! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Carly Hughes click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Acclaimed singer and actress Audra McDonald curates a Live with Carnegie Hall program joined by musical director Andy Einhorn, including selections that are new to her songbook as well as a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: SHOW!!! By Leah Ogawa - SHOW!!! By Leah OGAWA is a place where fairy tales are told with puppets and paper theatre. Story of the day is "The Three Magic Charms," a magical and adventurous Japanese fairy tale. We will learn some Japanese and special guests will be stopping by, so don't miss out! click here

2:30 PM

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - A virtual production will be streamed of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World, filmed entirely in isolation. Séimí Campbell directs Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction from Josh Winstone. click here

3:30 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - In Conversation with Dr. Christopher Emdin. Join us for a conversation with scholar, educator, and author Dr. Chris Emdin. Moderated by Lincoln Center's EVP & Chief People Officer Allison Allen. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Ellyn Marsh - Learning to sing is all mental and placement. It's easier than you think. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS (Tony and Grammy Winner, As You Like It at CSC, Hadestown, The Wiz) click here

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - New Group Now Panel: Climate Arts Activision We're living through a time of immense disruption as we wake up en masse to the suffering and wreckage of our petro-industrial society. Questions like: "what have we done?" and "can we fix this before it's too late?" are on the minds of many, especially the truth-tellers and meaning-makers of our culture - the artists. Art, theater, film and storytelling offer clear reflections of where we are, how we got here, and a range of possible visions for where we might go. Choosing a better future is something we all have to do together, and engaged artist-activists like the women on this panel are showing the way. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: The Belle Epoque. Join us on the stage of the 1996 production of Gigi. Moderated by Robert Johanson with noted panelists like scholars from Princeton, Rutgers, and Cooper Hewlitt/Parsons, with special guest, Costume Designer Gregg Barnes. click here

Ultimate Broadway Hangout - Here's a fun way to get your Broadway fix every Thursday night: Hear stories, play trivia and get all your burning questions answered live in this theater-lovers' hangout hosted by Be More Chill stars Talia Suskauer and Anthony Chatmon. Who knows? This might be the week you end up winning a Broadway-themed prize! click here

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

A Fireside Chat with Aaron Posner - Playwright Aaron Posner (Stupid F**king Bird, Life Sucks) joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat. click here

Alvin Ailey All Access- Blues Suite - Alvin Ailey's Blues Suite from Three by Three, a 1985 PBS Great Performances television special. "Blood memories" of rural, Depression-era southern Texas, come to life in Blues Suite, which launched Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 and defined Alvin Ailey's choreographic genius of presenting real people on the concert dance stage. With the rumble of a train and the toll of distant bells, a cast of vividly- drawn characters from the barrelhouses and fields of his Texas childhood are summoned to dance and revel through one long, sultry night. click here

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - Mother of Exiles follows the Loi family's journey through America across 200 years-as they are ushered along by the spirits of their ancestors. In 1898 California, a pregnant Eddie Loi faces deportation. In 1998 Miami, her grandson Braulio accidentally summons her spirit while patrolling the border. In 2098 somewhere on the ocean, their descendants try to survive. click here

The Cape Cod Theatre Project- I, MY RUINATION - The air in Hollywood is swirling with rumor when, in January of 1952, director Elia Kazan appears before the House Un-American Activities Committee for the first time. In defiance, he refuses to name his former Communist friends and denounces any attempt to blacklist them. Three months later, summoned back again before the committee, he is visited by his old friend, Arthur Miller. Kazan must decide between confronting his accusers or betraying his ideals. Told through shifting points of view, we enter the hearts and minds of Kazan, Miller, and a brilliant, morally complicated Molly Day Kazan as they wage a war of ideas that will shape and define the rest of their lives. click here

Irish Repertory Theatre's The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own... click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Catch Me If You Can' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Charlie Sutton - Learn choreography inspired by the hit show Catch Me If You Can FIRST HAND from an Original cast member. Warm up, Learn choreography to Don't Break The Rules, hear stories and ask questions about the show! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Association of Teaching Artists (ATA) Awards. A celebratory recognition of teaching artists working across education and community settings and their advocates. click here

BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory - BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Ellyn Marie Marsh & Constance Shulman My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - BASEMENT BY KALLAN DANA A couple of hoarders live in a basement. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. From December 15, 2007. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - FAME 40 year reunion with Debbie Allen, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean, Antonia Franceschi, Michael Gore (Composer) and Dean Pitchford (Lyricist) click here

Joe's Pub Live - Of A Winter's Night is Tony Trischka's banjo-driven celebration of the season where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. Tony is joined by shape-note singer and multi-instrumentalist Tim Eriksen, vocalist and fiddle player Phoebe Hunt, Dominic Leslie on mandolin, Elizabeth LaPrelle on vocals and banjo, and Larry Cook on bass and vocals. Special guest appearances by Tracy Bonham and Jill Sobule. click here

You Matter Virtual CD Release Party - Recording studios may be closed, but Telly Leung and Gary Adler have teamed up to create You Matter, a special pandemic EP featuring five songs. A virtual CD release party, including a livestream performance by Leung, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and stream click here

9:00 PM

SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS - This comedy sparkles as it shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing-Shakespeare and The Las Vegas Strip-as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actress attempt to bring them together. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors. click here

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival- Mid Century Modern Dance - The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival is a presentation of the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, whose mission is to promote classical, modern and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education and outreach, enriching the community as a whole and as a cultural destination. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - A history-making first for The Muny, the live-streamed, free program features historic footage from past Muny summer shows, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain; The Wiz and The Music Man. The program will also feature new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., a Paint Your Wagon cast reunion sing-along, behind-the-scenes stories, Muny stars in Munywood Squares, a live vocal performance, The Muny Kids and Teens and so much more. Appearance include: Ashley Brown, Ken Page, Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Lara Teeter and more! click here

