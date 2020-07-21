VIDEO: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA 2013 Broadway Cast Will Reunite July 23
Tune in this Thursday, July 23 at 10am ET for a very special RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth! The cast reunion will be hosted by iHeart Radio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger.
Be sure to tune in below!
This exclusive Broadway cast reunion is happening in advance of a live viewing party this Friday, July 24 of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, the original 1957 film starring Academy-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner Julie Andrews. The film will be available to stream for free worldwide right here on YouTube beginning on Friday, July 24 at 8pm ET/5pm PT!
This recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is a filmed, black and white kinescope recorded directly off of a television screen when the program originally aired in 1957. The film will continue to be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!...