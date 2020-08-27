Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, August 27- with Jane Krakowski, Shoshana Bean, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

On Air: Artist Spotlight - Episode 2: Samuel Hunter - In "Artist Spotlight" segments we tell the stories of Inwood artists and creators recorded at beloved local haunts in the community. Hosted by Aaron Simms. Recorded at the Indian Road Cafe. Recorded at the Amore Cafe. Samuel D. Hunter's plays include The Whale (Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GLAAD Media Award, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play), A Bright New Boise (Obie Award, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), The Few, A Great Wilderness, Rest, Pocatello, Lewiston, Clarkston, and most recently, The Healing and The Harvest. He is the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, a 2012 Whiting Writers Award, the 2013 Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, the 2011 Sky Cooper Prize, the 2008 PONY/Lark Fellowship, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Idaho. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Maestro James Conlon is back with another #LAOAtHome installment of "Coffee With Conlon." Pour yourself a cup of joe as our beloved Maestro answers all your burning opera questions. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Special Guest Q&A with Grace DeAmicis - Ever wondered what it's like to be a kid on Broadway? Meet Grace DeAmicis who most recently performed the role of Lily Potter Jr. in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child on Broadway. This fun, hour-length Q&A will provide insights, tips, and occasional backstage stories of being a kid on Broadway! Grace is excited to meet everyone and to answer your questions! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Whipping Man - Join Cape May Stage in welcoming back Jesse N. Holmes, Anthony James Simone and Justin Pietropolo, the original cast of Cape May Stage's 2016 production of The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez for a virtual reading of The Whipping Man streaming at Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater. The Whipping Man examines a vital, but not often spoken of period in American history, the post-Civil War South, as former slaves and slavemasters struggled to acclimate to the new emancipated social order. The play is set in Richmond, Virginia in April of 1865. The Confederacy has just surrendered and throughout the South, slaves are being freed and soldiers are returning home. Caleb DeLeon, grievously wounded and starving, returns to his family home in Richmond to discover an empty house. Only Simon, the old family slave, remains. That same day, John, another former slave of the DeLeons', also returns. The three must navigate their new relationships while settling with demons from the past, culminating in a Passover Seder where former master and slaves must decide where honesty and loyalty will lie. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- BILLY STRITCH - Acclaimed singer/pianist Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland Theater stage with a new solo show called "Hooray For Love". The Grammy-nominated performer will celebrate with a selection of jazz, popular standards and bossa nova by a range of songwriters including Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman, Bob Haggart & Johnny Burke, Sammy Fain & Lew Brown. Songs included will be "Meet Me Midnight," "You'll See," "Buds Won't Bud," and "With So Little To Be Sure Of." click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Once On This Island' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Robert Zelaya - We will be tackling very challenging choreography from the dance break of 'Pray,' inspired by the number in Broadway's Once On This Island. Intermediate level, no technical dance experience necessary. Will be very aerobic! click here

GOODNIGHT, TYLER - Dumont Millennial Production, a new multimedia production company amplifying the unheard voices of first-generation Americans while exploring new technologies and innovative forms of storytelling will present a livestreamed reading of Gooodnight, Tyler by B.J. Tindal (they/them) to benefit the National Black Theatre. Goodnight, Tyler is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a Black boy who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. After urging his best friend to "protect his legacy" from beyond the grave, Tyler quickly loses control over the narrative of his life. As his loved ones quibble over their placement in his life, Tyler comes face to face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most. click here

Virtual Open Mic Night, NYTW/PTP - Join New York Theatre Workshop and Poetic Theater Productions for a free community Virtual Open Mic Night. The evening's theme: SEEKING SAFETY IN UNCERTAINTY In tumultuous times such as these, we all look for ways to feel grounded and secure. Taking the time to create your own space is more important now than ever, whether that be gathering with communities, personal reflection and introspection, or taking action toward creating a better world. How do we take the times to care for ourselves and those we love? Where do we find safety and hope? click here

The New Group: Reunion Readings- The Jacksonian - Jackson, Mississippi, 1964. When his wife kicks him out, respectable dentist Bill Perch (Ed Harris) moves into the seedy Jacksonian Motel. There, his downward spiral is punctuated by encounters with his teenage daughter (Juliet Brett), a gold-digging motel employee (Jane Krakowski), a treacherous bartender (Bill Pullman), and his now-estranged wife (Amy Madigan). Revolving around the night of a murder, The Jacksonian, brimming with suspense and dark humor, unearths the eerie tensions and madness in a town poisoned by racism. click here

LimeFest: Sis. Amiss. - Brianna Gagné is a Cuban American actress and writer. Most recently awarded Best Actress in NY Winterfest 2019 for her original one-woman play Sis. Amiss which she is now bringing to The Tank's Virtual Platform, CyberTank. She is a member of B4 The Other Creations, a divisive theater company that specializes in work reinforcing "play and creating a personal language." click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From December 8, 2012. click here

HVSF2: Untitled Agatha Project - A famed detective faces a baffling whodunit, when a peaceful village is turned upside down by the death of a widow, followed swiftly by the murder of the man she had planned to marry. The complicated case involving blackmail, suicide, and violent death leads the detective to one of the most startling conclusions of his legendary career. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

8:00 PM

Studio Tenn Presents: A Musical Variety Show! - We would love for you to join us for a great evening of entertainment! The show will be hosted by our Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and will include some of your Studio Tenn favorites like Patrick Thomas and Megan Murphy Chambers. click here

Stars in the House - "Get It Girl, You Go!" with Laura Bell Bundy and Shoshana Bean click here

Joe's Pub Live - Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert, at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater, supporting Mariah Carey, Town Hall supporting Graham Nash, Madison Square Garden supporting Kesha at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, The Greek Theater in Trey Anastasio's Ghosts of the Forest, and the Apollo Theater with Melissa Etheridge; as well starring in the recent revival of Godspell at Circle in the Square Theater, singing in Bridget Everett's Rock Bottom at Joe's Pub; and appearing on television in "30 Rock," "The Electric Company," "Rescue Me," "The Big C," "The LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert" as a special guest of Jon Batiste and Stay Human, and most recently playing lead guitar with LIZZO on "Saturday Night Live." But it's her prodigious talents as a singer-songwriter and musician that have defined Celisse the most as an artist. Her original music, powered by her soulful voice, is hard-rocking and blues-tinged with infectious hooks that stay with you. click here

9:00 PM

4 Your Information 5 - 4 Your Information is a show of 15ish presentations, each 4 minutes or less, from people who have a lot of really specific knowledge about niche topics. Maybe you'll hear about a mysterious unsolved mystery from 50 years ago in Australia. Maybe you'll learn about fish reproduction. There are probably other possible topics too, but that's just what's on my mind right now. Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Presenters include Abby Norling-Ruggles, Rob Barbeau, Pat Dunning, Mike Fracentese, Talia Feldberg, Kev Berry, Chris Truini, Gabe Palisano, Abby Mahler, Landry Levine, David Lawson, Celeste Cahn, Michelle Drozdick, and Collin Knopp-Schwyn. click here

10:00 PM

A Fireside Chat with Betty Shamieh | Free Live Stream - Playwright Betty Shamieh (Roar, The Black Eyed) joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat about playwriting and the future of theatre. Registration (free) is required. click here

