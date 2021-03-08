Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 8- with Stephen Sondheim, Victor Garber, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 8, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

2:00 PM

Letters Live - International Women's Day special - THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns with a LETTERS LIVE special to celebrate International Women's Day 2021. LETTERS LIVE organize live events where remarkable letters are read by a diverse array of outstanding performers in a celebration of the power of literary correspondence. This special video features standout performances from women such as Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Rose McGowan, Daisy Ridley and Caitlin Moran reading letters by women, about women and to women, to shine a light on the continued global fight for gender equality. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

5:30 PM

The Creative Process: Interviews from the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts- Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lynn Nottage discusses her work and career with theatre critic Elisabeth Vincentelli in this newly released interview from 2019. click here

6:30 PM

Composers In Focus III: Jessie Montgomery - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery talks with violinist Benjamin Beilman about motivation, influences, inspiration and her work Duo for Violin and Cello. click here

7:00 PM

Shakespeare@ Home- Julius Caesar- Episode 3 - Presented in four weekly episodes, Julius Caesar is one of Shakespeare's best known and most oft-quoted plays, chronicling the political and moral crisis of Brutus and his fellow conspirators as they plot to murder Caesar to prevent a dictatorship. First performed in 1599, this timeless play examines the razor-thin line between power and corruption, duty and ambition, and the perils of a state divided. The distinguished cast features acclaimed talent from Broadway, London's West End and the New York stage. In addition to Tony Nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown), Julius Caesar also stars Jordan Barbour (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Brutus Sky Lakota Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Lucius, Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius, Jamie Ballard (title role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child UK) as Mark Antony and James Howard (Harry Potter and Cursed Child UK). Howard played Draco Malfoy to Ballard's Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, prior to the shutdown. click here

Live at the Lortel- Maya Phillips - Maya Phillips received her BFA in writing, literature, and publishing with a concentration in poetry from Emerson College and her MFA in poetry from Warren Wilson's MFA Program for Writers. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in American Literary Review, The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine, among others, and her arts and entertainment journalism has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, Mashable, American Theatre, and more. Maya was the inaugural arts critic fellow at The New York Times and is now a full-time critic, where she writes about theater, movies, TV, books, and nerd culture. click here

Taxilandia Virtual Salon with Ben Gassman - Oye Group, New York Theatre Workshop & The Bushwick Starr, In Association with The Tank. Taxilandia, created and written by Oye Group's Modesto Flako Jimenez, immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification. Weaving a dramatic, performative 'tapestry' that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: "What is my personal roadmap of home?" Flako hosts four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification. The first focuses on Queens with Ben Gassman. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Pablo Elvira, and Renato Capecchi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Gian Carlo Menotti. From March 29, 1980. click here

8:00 PM

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick C- Assassins reunion - Original cast members Cassidy, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry and Lee Wilkof will join Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin, among others. They will share how the show was created and provide behind-the-scenes stories of the first production, as well as rarely seen clips and photos. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here