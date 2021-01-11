Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, January 11- with Wayne Brady, Anna Deavere Smith and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 11, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:30 AM

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company- Year of the Golden Ox in Celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year - Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Year of the Golden Ox, a family-friendly production on the arrival of the Chinese Lunar New Year on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 11, 12, and 13, 2021. Year of the Golden Ox is an all-day virtual celebration suitable for children ages 6-15. A one-hour special celebration that highlights the Company's repertory and guest artist's past notable performances will be featured Thursday, February 11 at 7:30pm. Three one-hour sessions will be offered each day at 11:30am, 3:30pm, and 7:30pm. click here

1:00 PM

Lincoln Center Moments: Journey through India with Falu - Take a musical journey through India with Falu, a Grammy-nominated, internationally recognized artist. click here

2:00 PM

Les Arts Florissants Performs Haydn's Paris Symphony No. 87 - William Christie and Les Arts Florissants present the virtual premiere of the Orchestra's performance of Haydn's Symphony No. 87, the last of his six so-called Paris symphonies. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Wayne Brady - Wayne Brady, Emmy winning star of TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let's Make A Deal and star of Broadway's Kinky Boots, headlining a live concert hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky on Sunday, November 8 at 8PM ET, with a one-time rebroadcast Monday, November 9 at 3PM ET. Visit thesethconcertseries.com/ for tickets and information! The Seth Concert Series is the critically acclaimed weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago. Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality. Best known as the host CBS' Let's Make a Deal, Brady is also a master at improv, which he displays every week on The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady was named the winner of season two of The Masked Singer and also earned a Grammy nominee for his debut album. Brady is also a talented vocal artist, having voiced roles on series for Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Brady has also found success on stage with roles in some of Broadway's biggest shows including Chicago, Kinky Boots and Hamilton. click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Live at The Lortel- Anna Deavere Smith - Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of "Live at The Lortel" is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice. Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable. click here

7:30 PM

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - In 1821-forty years before the abolition of slavery, and fifty years before Black Americans earned the right to vote-two productions of Shakespeare's Richard III are On the Rialto. One is presented by the African Company of New York, known for putting on plays in a downtown Manhattan theatre to which both Black and white audiences flocked. The other is helmed by Stephen Price, an uptown theater impresario who-fearful of the African Company's production, which is garnering large white audiences-manipulates the law and employs his privilege to shutter the competition. Shakespeare is the cultural battleground in this inventive, emotional, and energetic retelling of a pivotal moment in American theater history. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. From November 11, 1998. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Mustard - Award-winning playwright & performer Eva O' Connor's one-woman play about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism. Produced by Fishamble (Jim Culleton artistic director), "Mustard" premiered in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. O'Connor was last seen in the 2020 1st Irish Festival in "Maz and Bricks." When E meets the man of her dreams - a professional cyclist - love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Guests this week include: Jen Sánchez, Zak Resnick, Jonathan Brooke, Andrew Coutermarsh and Georgia Stitt. click here