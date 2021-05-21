Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 21- Andrea McArdle, Frank 'Fraver' Verlizzo, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 21) in live streaming: your last chance to watch Miscast, Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch visit Backstage Live, the Next on Stage Top 10, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

- Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC — sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here





- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo click here





- The School of Filmmaking presents the premiere of a wide variety of exceptional work by third- and fourth-year filmmaking students, including narrative, documentary and animated projects, screened for a limited time before their launch into the festival circuit. click here





- The Covid masks are finally coming off – and so is everything else! The Hollywood Fringe Festival comedy hit "Disrobed: Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new encore Zoom presentation with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever, and for one weekend only, May 20-23. It's "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or device, and the show may be viewed at any time on demand day or night for the date purchased. Recommended PG17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly. click here





2:30 PM

- Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough. Directed by Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train, West End), this groundbreaking revival of Coxon's “brave, brutal” (Guardian) play uses the technical feats that adventurous theater artists have discovered during the pandemic and combines them with the raw intimacy of in-person performance. This first-of-its-kind, transcontinental event features two actors performing for an in-person audience on Soho Theatre's London stage with a third actor performing live via video from New York. The production, simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London via Soho Theatre, marks a new type of international collaboration. click here





3:00 PM

- Doris Dear brings her second season to Broadway on Demand! The show premiers a new episode every Friday at 3pm and then it streams 24/7! This Friday guest is T Oliver Reid, broadway superstar! Cocktails are served and the chat is fun and informative! See this new hit series now! click here





4:00 PM

- The Cherry debuts a new headphone walking-play: Trap Door. This brand-new work will explore the hidden histories of the Underground Railroad and civil rights pioneers in Ithaca by inviting audiences to notice the streets we travel. How does our city's past unfold as we walk? When, where, and how do sites of struggles for freedom from the time of the Underground Railroad to the present disclose and disguise their narratives? We are excited to announce that Trap Door will be directed by Cynthia Henderson, and the lead writer will be National Book Award finalist poet Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon, one of the Cherry's most regular and beloved collaborators. Writes Van Clief-Stefanon, “Meandering these streets, one might happen upon a landmark site or a name easily recognized. But how many stories go untold? Which ones have slipped into gaps in history? What place do such silences hold in shaping a community?” Trap Door will be the Cherry's third headphone walking play, a form perfect for social distancing. Combining text, dialogue, music, and sound design to create an unforgettable theatrical experience on foot with downtown Ithaca as its backdrop, Trap Door will break open the form in new and exciting ways. click here





7:00 PM

- Haiti Cultural Exchange- Contemporary jazz meets traditional Haitian rhythms in this melodic set led by vocalist Pauline Jean and saxophonist Godwin Louis. click here





- The 87th Annual Drama League Awards is almost here – and the event promises to be unlike any other. While keeping the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as we have since 1935, this year The Drama League established five unique categories to honor the extraordinary achievements of artists across the nation who created digital and socially-distanced theatrical productions during this challenging year of suspension for live arts. click here





- Keen Company debuts Adventurephile, a newly commissioned piece of audio theater by musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. Welcome to Adventurephile, the only podcast that takes listeners on unforgettable journeys to unexplored destinations. On this episode, we travel to an uninhabited island off the southern coast of China. This trip is going to be so good, it's scary. Musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan have individually won an extensive list of awards and honorary fellowships. They have also collaborated on Interstate which won the Outstanding Lyrics award at the 2018 New York Musical Festival, Miss Step which won the 2019 Vivace Award through The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation. Together and separately, Melissa and Kit have made an impact creating work centered on the Asian-American, Queer, and transgender communities with an emphasis on social justice and LGBTQ+ awareness. The Village Voice called Interstate “a glorious pop-rock musical about inclusivity, Queer and Trans community, and the open road.” The team's one-act musical Cancelled was commissioned for our 2020 Keen Teens program. click here





7:30 PM

- Verdi's Nabucco Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From January 7, 2017. click here





8:00 PM

- After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 10! click here





- On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here





- Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But “fan,” derived from “fanaticus” meaning “insanely but divinely inspired,” does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here





- Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But “fan,” derived from “fanaticus” meaning “insanely but divinely inspired,” does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here





- ANNIE Reunion with Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisbois, Shelley Bruce, Diana Barrows, Robyn Finn - Pepper, Donna Graham, Janine Ruane and Kristen Vigard ​ click here





- HI BI is a stirringly dark, and beautifully funny dive into the world of four Queer adults living in New York City that examines the complexities and dualities of what they want and need. The virtual play showcases an impressive cast of veteran television actors: Davi Santos(CW's Tell Me a Story), Adrian Gonzalez (STARZ Vida), and Hanako Greensmith (NBC's Chicago Fire), alongside recent NYU graduate, Felicia Santiago. It also features 2020 Chuck Rowland Award winning writer/performer, Roger Q. Mason. click here





- The best show you'll write all year, "#txtshow (on the internet)" is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his Washington, D.C. home. This production serves as Brian's Montana debut. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. Only 22 tickets available per performance. click here





- Struggling artist Bill Jameson is working on his masterpiece, a triptych representing the different aspects of Black womanhood. He has completed his first panel illustrating innocent girlhood and his central panel depicting a regal African queen. As he embarks on the final panel—the unappealing, lost, down-on-her luck woman—in walks Tommy Marie, who looks like the perfect model. But once he gets to know Tommy further, Bill starts to wonder: is there more to the feminine ideal than meets the eye? The first ever performance of Wine in the Wilderness was televised on WGBH-TV in Boston, Massachusetts in 1969 as part of the series “On Being Black.” Some networks refused to air the performance across the country, considering it to be too controversial for their viewers due to its depictions of racial issues. click here





- Join Tony Award-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling for a series of intimate concerts, each show featuring Ted in song and conversation with the brightest stars of Broadway. click here





- DON'T FEEL: The Death Of Dahmer takes place within Jeffrey Dahmer's final moments of brain activity, a unique setting that confronts the viewer with a multitude of questions: What happened to the soul of "born-again" Jeffrey Dahmer once his fellow inmate (nicknamed “Christ”) struck him dead? Should we place Jeffrey Dahmer in the queer continuum? Is abnormal sexuality a choice? Who is to blame for compulsive behavior? One actor plays a plethora of characters both real and imagined, creating a disturbing world in which Dahmer, as a troubled queer man, wrestles with his mortality and the fate of his soul. click here





9:00 PM

- Inside The Met, a new three-part documentary series, will take viewers behind the scenes of the largest art museum in the Americas – The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through original interviews with executives, curators, conservators, artists, and the museum-going public, Inside The Met explores a pivotal time of change as the beloved institution prepares for its 150th anniversary and responds to the pandemic and calls for social justice. The series is part of #PBSForTheArts, the new multiplatform campaign that celebrates the resiliency of the arts in America during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and reopening. click here





10:00 PM

- Antigone, a play by Sophocles, is a political thriller that remains relevant in our modern times as it challenges us to think of answers to questions about the position of the individual within society, the empowerment of women, loyalty, faith and love. click here



