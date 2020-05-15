Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 15- with CATS, Next on Stage and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- BREAKING INTO BROADWAY: Choreography w/ Carrie Anne Ingrouille - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3D+U's Fantastical Fridays - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family). Meeting ID: 970-0631-6636 click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - Puppets! Original Stories! Music! Join Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeny Todd) and her friend Noodle the Puppet and get ready to laugh, song, and play! click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with Andrew Lippa! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

NYTW EMERGING ARTISTS CORNER-Want to mingle with fellow artists? Join NYTW Community Engagement Associate Gaven Trinidad and other emerging artists to discuss and share work-in-progress this Friday, May 15th at 12:30 pm EDT. Bring your lunch and make friends in this hour-long gathering. Due to the intimate nature of the weekly gathering, space is limited. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - Leave A Light On: Rachel Tucker Live click here

2:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Pippin Workshop w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Stars in the House - Diana: A True Musical Story cast TBA click here

The Shows Must Go On! - Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - Join Broadway dancer Dominique Kelly (Wicked, Little Mermaid Live) for some major fun! click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests Skylar Astin, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, and Kapil Talwalkar! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Joe Iconis & FAMILY - Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Joan Sutherland, Alfredo Kraus, Pablo Elvira, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Richard Bonynge. From November 13, 1982. click here

8:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Featured Friends: Erica Petrocelli and Louis Lohraseb perform click here

Irish Rep: Molly Sweeney- Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them will be Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Over the last few years, the Hot Sardines have emerged from the Brooklyn neo-speakeasies where they got their start to make a global name for themselves playing hot jazz as it was in the era when live music was king, bridging generations and captivating 21st-century audiences. The group, led by frontwoman Elizabeth Bougerol and piano player Evan Palazzo, has been described as "potent and assured" (The New York Times) and "simply phenomenal" (The Times of London), notching more than a year on the Billboard Jazz chart and 25 million streams on Spotify (over 90 countries). They've guested on Later... With Jools Holland, NPR's Weekend Edition, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR's Soundcheck, Live at WFUV, and appeared at major jazz festivals including Newport, Montreal, Toronto, London, and Blue Note in Japan in addition to sold-out shows at more than 400 venues worldwide. They've performed their Boston Pops-debuted symphony show with orchestras throughout North America. Their three major albums have landed on best-of lists in the jazz press (Downbeat, JazzTimes) but also crossed over to the mainstream, with Rolling Stone noting that "100-year-old jazz standards get reborn" in the hands of the Hot Sardines. click here

Stars in the House - Montego Glover and James Monroe Iglehart. click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Justin Peck's Pulcinella Variations, filmed on October 5, 2018. Featuring Sterling Hyltin, Miriam Miller, Tiler Peck, Emilie Gerrity, Indiana Woodward, Russell Janzen, Andrew Scordato, Gonzalo Garcia, Anthony Huxley. Introduced by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck. click here

9:00 PM

Old Globe's Word Up- More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Saturday, May 16

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music (Part II) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: HAPPY DAYS: By Samuel Beckett. Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - Full joy coming at you with Broadway's Abby C. Smith (Spongebob, Gentleman's Guide to Murder). Sing-Along to your favorite songs, do a little dance, and light up your living room (and your smiles). Parents, you're welcome to join too! click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Charlie Rosen'S BROADWAY BIG BAND - A full-sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - COMFORT GIRL is an exploration - in song and story - of the lives of Chinese 'comfort women', a cruel euphemism for the women who were abducted and forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese army during WWII. There were over 200,000 of these young women, most of whom were from China or Korea. Lured by false promises of work or kidnapped - shipped far away from their families - they were kept in terrible conditions. Many died or were killed during the war. The few who survived stayed silent about their horrifying ordeal, because it was seen as shameful, and even considered treason. COMFORT GIRL is a tribute to these young women and their courage, not only during the War but also afterward - when they returned home to families who didn't always welcome them back with open arms. Their story is still relevant, as survivors continue to fight for justice, and human trafficking remains a major global issue. The music is inspired by true stories survivors have told. click here

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here

Sunday, May 17

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- BREAKING INTO BROADWAY: Powerhouse Women w/ Zoe Birkett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- #ConcertsforKids - James & Jerome (James Harrison Monaco and Jerome Ellis) are a music and storytelling duo based in NYC. Their works combine live music and narrative in innovative ways, and have been presented by venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, Lincoln Center Education, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. In this concert video, James & Jerome bring their beloved improvisational music-storytelling project Piano Tales to your home, with two improvised musical tales made for this occasion. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - DEBUT of Plays In The House Jr! Readings of plays for young people performed by young people! Plays In The House Jr: I AND YOU: By Lauren Gunderson. Starring Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beetlejuice Workshop w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - Ready to smile? Then get ready to dance with Broadway's Richard Yoder! Learn a Broadway song and dance with the people who made them shine on stage! Fun for the Whole Family! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

NYTW Jam Sessions- We know firsthand the joy of hearing music fill the theatre. We've hosted some unforgettable performances on our stage and we're going to toss the mic to some artists for recorded and live performances via our social media channels. Tune in to our Instagram Live for a free concert with married composing/performing duo The Bengsons (Hundred Days)! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- 54 SINGS GRAND HOTEL: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Join members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi, Tony nominee Karen Akers, Tony nominee Tim Jerome, Tony nominee Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, Chip Zien, with Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker and Jackie Washam as we break out the champagne in salute of this aristocratic score by Robert Wright & George Forrest, with additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston (and a book by Luther Davis). 1,017 Broadway performances don't lie, Ol' Socks; neither do five Tonys: Grand Hotel has earned an indelible place in the pantheon of Broadway's most beloved musicals. Who Couldn't Dance to tunes such as Maybe My Baby Loves Me, Love Can't Happen & I Want to Go to Hollywood? click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Nabucco Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. From January 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Marc Shaiman and friends. click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here





