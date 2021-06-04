Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, June 4- Alex Newell, Next on Stage, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (June 4) in live streaming: a Kate & Allie reunion on Stars in the House, Alex Newell visits Backstage Live, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

11:00 AM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Alex Newell! click here

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents New Directions - New works by undergraduate dancemakers. Free to stream between June 3rd and 5th click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

7:30 PM

Friends Forever - Carole & Paula in Concert - Live from Skylight Run presents Carole Demas, joined by her MAGIC GARDEN Co-Star - Paula Janis for a fun filled concert. Songs, stories, solos and duets throughout the concert, sure to please all fans new and old alike. Friends for 67 years, on and off stage, Carole and Paula are celebrating their friendship in concert. Join them for a fun filled evening. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. Production by James Robinson. From February 1, 2020. click here

Trojan Women: A Version - The UC San Diego Department of Theatre And Dance Presents Trojan Women: A Version, translated from Euripides by emerita Distinguished Professor of Theatre and Classics Marianne McDonald, directed by emeritus Professor of Theatre Charlie Oates click here

Fourth-Year Thesis: "Neaptide" - Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival - Part 2 A comedic play about the negative stereotypes and treatment of lesbians in the mid-1980s, "Neaptide" - considered a seminal LGBT+ theater project - follows a lesbian who keeps her personal life private amidst her struggle for custody of her daughter after a divorce. British dramatist Sarah Daniels has relentlessly probed the fault lines of contemporary society, tackling issues like power relations between the sexes, the position of women, lesbianism, pornography, male violence and sexual abuse. "Neaptide" is directed by drama senior Ticket Knowlton. Born and raised in Irmo, South Carolina, Knowlton is the first gender-nonconforming director at UNCSA and previously assistant directed "Our Town," "Cider House Rules, Parts I and II," "Next to Normal" and "Scenes from an Execution." "Neaptide" will be filmed during the spring semester and offered via livestream in June. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Stars in the House - Kate & Allie Reunion with Susan Saint James, Jane Curtin, Frederick Koehler, Allison Smith, Ari Meyers, and director Bill Persky. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here