Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, February 19- with Santino Fontana, Andréa Burns and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 19, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Inspector Pulse @ Home: Inspiration Exploration! - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Inspector Pulse investigates the concept of inspiration by trying to get inspired by various objects (spoon, cup, flower, feather, etc.)! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Santino Fontana. click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC presents A Composition Music Forum - It's a composition Music Forum featuring composers Matthew Jihoon Pellegrino and Líva Blúma. In combination with the Community Book Connection, they'll present original compositions inspired by the book Threads: From the Refugee Crisis written by Kate Evans. Eyewitness reportage and comic book storytelling are combined to illustrate the home to thousands of Middle Eastern and African refugees knows as the "Jungle." click here

1:00 PM

Jupiter String Quartet: Reflection and Renewal - Part III (on demand until 3/5) - Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music's Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, "The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene." For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet's hope is that each short concert and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021. Reflection and Renewal with Jupiter String Quartet - Part III Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80 - II. Allegro vivace assai Haydn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5 - II. Largo. Cantabile e mesto Dan Visconti: excerpts from Ramshackle Songs click here

2:00 PM

LAO: Digital Shorts: Death - Death, a new Digital Short in three parts, breathes an intriguing musical life into pioneering Black poet Paul Laurence Dunbar's work of the same name. Using just a solo voice (aka the stunning vocals of mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms) and piano, composer Tyshawn Sorey crafts a breathtaking, reflective setting that gives audiences a glimpse into his creative process and addresses the Black experience in America. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

4:00 PM

Downtown Variety: Serbia Edition - Downtown Variety: Serbia Edition explores resilience as a distinct characteristic of the art scene of this turbulent socio-cultural space - resilience against social apathy, against visible and invisible enemies, against totalitarianism, against marketplace art, against capitalism, against disconnection. In the spirit of La MaMa, contemporary artists will open new spaces of freedom, experiment and create new connections and meeting points. Curated by Eho animato, Downtown Variety: Serbia Edition presents artists working in the fields of A/V performance, performing arts, drag performance, film, sound art, puppetry, digital arts etc. Downtown Variety: Serbia Edition features Eho animato collective, Miklós Barna-Lipkovski, Björnsonova & Milica Stefanović, Aleksandar Bulajić, Markiza de Sada, Doplgenger, Jovana Ivanac & Dobrivoje Milijanović, Ivana Ivković, Maja Maksimović & Sunčica Pasuljević Kandić, Sandra Nikač, Ana Popović, and Isidora Pejović Blagojević. click here

7:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

Lift Every Voice- Black Women Speak Monologue Festival - "Lift Every Voice - Black Women Speak" features the reading of 14 monologues that unleash the thoughts and experiences of black women playwrights from across the country. From an unwanted pregnancy to the fear of a traffic stop, the monologues give us a glimpse into the lives of these women. Produced by Marjorie O'Neill-Butler, directed by O'Neill-Butler, Ricky J. Martinez, Rachel Finley and Karen Stephens, and featuring South Florida actors Carolyn Johnson, Stephon Duncan, Carey Brianna Hart, Daryl Patrice and Yesenia Ozuna. click here

BFRJ Revival - BFRJ Revival was created to provide amplification to Black artists and to serve as a community celebration of the artistic contributions of Black artists from the past and present. BFRJ will be amplifying, educating, and celebrating throughout the month of February and "BFRJ Revival" hopes to provide a release at the end of each week to remind the community that we are not a trend and that BIPOC-produced art is vital to the transformation of the theatre industry. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1990. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: February Edition - Now running for seven years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each pens a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. New virtual pieces by: Jen Diamond, Brendan Ellis, Katie Hughes-Pucci, Jay Mazyck, Jack Reichert, Chet Siegel, Ry Szleong. click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

Stars in the House - GAME NIGHT with Andréa Burns and Friends click here

NYTW: FOR WHICH IT STANDS - With the air conditioner busted and temperatures in the triple digits, the only thing keeping Ebony Hemmings cool is counting down the days to the end of her eight year sentence at Lehigh Penitentiary. She and the other incarcerated women on the "Liberty Unit" sew American flags for a private prison contractor in exchange for recommendations for early release. But when the woman she loves joins a worker's strike against unfair and inhumane treatment of the women of Liberty, it ignites a powder keg of decades of hidden abuse. With tempers & temperatures boiling and her freedom on the line, Ebony knows the red stripes on the flags she sews could very easily turn to blood. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

9:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here